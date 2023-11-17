How to Get All Party Members in Super Mario RPG

It’s in the name — Super Mario RPG is a role-playing game that requires you to manage your party properly, and experiment with different combinations for the best results. Before you can do that, though, here’s how to recruit all party members in Super Mario RPG.

Unlocking All Characters in Super Mario RPG

There are a total of five recruitable characters in Super Mario RPG, though it will take a little bit of time before you’re able to get them all. The characters are Mario, Mallow, Geno, Bowser, and Peach.

Below, we’ll go over how to recruit each of them.

Mario

Mario is the default starter character of Super Mario RPG, and you’ll get him right as you begin your adventure proper. He’s a decent all-rounder, though he leans more towards physical attack.

Mallow

Following Mario, you’ll be able to recruit Mallow after getting to the first town. He’s unmissable, and you’ll find him cowering in the corner before he eventually joins your party and leads you to the frogs and tadpoles.

Unlike Mario, Mallow is more of a mage character. He has low physical attack, but more than makes up for it with high magic offense.

Geno

You’ll be able to recruit Geno when you reach Rose Town in Super Mario RPG. After a short scene, you’ll be tasked with heading into the forest, where you’ll get Geno after defeating the forest boss. Geno is decent with both physical and magic attacks, though his specialty really lies in speed, allowing him to take his turns quicker.

Bowser

Bowser is the de facto tank character of Super Mario RPG. His magical attack is a little bit on the lower side, but he makes up for it with high HP and defense, and is also able to pack a punch once you get the Chain Chomp weapon for him.

You’ll be able to recruit him once you reach Booster Tower.

Peach

Finally, Peach is the last character to join your party, but she might be one of the strongest in the game. She’s a fantastic healer with great magic stats, and will probably quickly outclass Mallow in every area. You’ll get to recruit her to your party once you reach Marrymore and defeat the boss there.

And that’s how to recruit every party member in Super Mario RPG. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.