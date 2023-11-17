How to Change Difficulty in Super Mario RPG

While Super Mario RPG isn’t necessarily a very tough game, it can get rather grindy at times and you may want to try to speed things up a little. With that in mind, here’s how to change the difficulty in Super Mario RPG.

Changing the Difficulty in Super Mario RPG

At the very start of the game, when you’re first booting up Super Mario RPG, you’ll get to choose between two difficulty settings, as listed below:

Breezy: Battles are easier in this mode. Choose this if you want to quickly progress the story.

Battles are easier in this mode. Choose this if you want to quickly progress the story. Normal: Battles are balanced normally in this mode. Play this if you want to enjoy a challenge.

If you want to change the difficulty halfway through the game, however, you can do so as well. Bring up the menu by pressing the + button, go down to the Settings option, then press left or right on the d-pad under Difficulty to switch between Breezy and Normal.

One thing to note about Normal difficulty is that the game imposes a limit on how many items you can carry on you. If you change the difficulty setting from Breezy to Normal, excess items will be sent to the storage box in Mario’s house at the very top of the world map.

That being said, you can switch between these two settings any time you want, so we’d recommend going with Breezy while you’re just fighting your way through the normal mobs, and going back to Normal for boss battles. It’s worth noting that you gain just a bit more experience while playing on Breezy as well, so be careful not to overlevel.

That's all you need to know about how to change difficulty settings in Super Mario RPG.