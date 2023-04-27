Image Credit: HoYoverse

During the “A Moment of Peace” quest, you will be tasked to help several researchers in the Herta Space Station. Among them is Hinkel, who will give you a bunch of instructions that may confuse some players. If you don’t want to bother remembering, this guide can tell you the answer to help Hinkel in Honkai: Star Rail.

Helping Hinkel in Honkai: Star Rail

To complete the “A Moment of Peace” main mission, you must find Hinkel at the front of the Master Control Zone. She is trying to perform some pre-checks for the satellite remote sensing, but unfortunately, her coworker is missing.

Hinkel will ask you to push the control stick based on her orders while she holds down the button to monitor the signal. Unfortunately, she can’t simply give you straight instructions and tells you several confusing terms and their corresponding directions.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

If you can’t remember them, here are the control terms and what they mean:

Up : Spectrometer

: Spectrometer Down : Filter

: Filter Left : Reference level

: Reference level Right: Attenuator

Afterward, Hinkel will tell you about the pre-checks, which have three steps. First, you need to turn on the spectrometer and the attenuator. Finally, you need to output the signal to the filter. So, the answer is up, right, and down.

That is the end of our guide on how to help Hinkel in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to complete the quest, consider reading other articles below.

