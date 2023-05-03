How to Get & Use Praise of High Morals in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse

While the main story of Honkai: Star Rail is rather serious, you can actually perform many ridiculous and questionable acts as you explore the galaxy. Although nobody can stop you from acting like a jerk, you can try to be good and receive a Praise of High Morals in the game. If you want to know how to get and use the Praise of High Morals in HSR, this guide can explain everything about this item in detail.

How to Get Praise of High Morals in HSR

You can obtain the Praise of High Morals items by making morally correct actions in numerous hidden activities. The game won’t note down these events in the quest menu, and you will need to go out of your way to perform them.

For example, during your stay in the Goethe Hotel, you can hide in the closet and scare the room service. You can also receive the Praise of High Morals by filling out the hotel feedback form and giving it to Gertie at Boulder Town Hotel.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Here are some of the hidden activities you can do to get the Praise of High Morals:

Reception Center: Water the Strange Plant.

Storage Zone First Floor: Tap on the central Curio until it disappears and message Asta.

Administrative District: Push the two envelopes into the mailbox.

Goethe Hotel: Hide in the closet and scare the room service.

Boulder Town: Fill out the feedback form and share it with Gertie.

Boulder Town: Fix a dumpster near Turner’s Food Stall.

Fight Club: Give a photo of Dan Heng to Cold Dragon Young’s admirers.

Central Starskiff Haven: Open a delivery package beside an advertisement board.

How to Use Praise of High Morals in HSR

You can use your Praise of High Morals on the fountain in the Administrative District. You can teleport to the Central Plaza Space Anchor and head west to locate it. Afterward, you can select the “Fish the treasure out of the fountain” option to get your rewards.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can do this until you use up your Praise of High Morals and receive all kinds of consumables and materials. The first time you fish out a treasure from the fountain, the game will give you the “Karmic Wheel” achievement, which grants you five Stellar Jades.

That is everything you need to know about how to get and use the Praise of High Morals in Honkai: Star Rail. Twinfinite has more HSR content, so be sure to check them out before leaving to get your rewards.

