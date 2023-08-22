How to Get and Upgrade Health Crystals & Mana Crystals in Immortals of Aveum

Ascendant Studios and EA Originals’ new titles, Immortals of Aveum, offers players different kinds of Crystals. They’re Health Crystals and Mana Crystals, but how does each work, how do you get them and how can you earn more?

Health Crystals

What They Do

Arguably the more important of Immortals of Aveum’s Crystals, Health Crystals do exactly what they say on the tin: restore Jak’s health to full. They’ll restore his health to full no matter how full the health bar is when its used.

Similarly, as players progress and defeat bosses, they’ll earn Radiant Health Stones that increase the size of Jak’s health bar, essentially giving him more health. Health Crystals work identically after these are earned, meaning they remain just as restorative and useful.

Where To Find

They look like golden orbs and float off the ground, making them easy to see. To acquire them, players need only run into contact with them and they’ll be automatically added to players’ supply.

Frequently, they’re dropped by enemies that are killed by Jak. They can also be found in the small wooden boxes that populate environments across Aveum. Players will see loads of these in each Chapter and can often spot them by the bright glow emitted from the boxes’ sides. To get the loot inside, players can use any kind of magic to destroy them.

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

How To Get More & Upgrade Them

There’s also a way to store more Health Crystals in Immortals of Aveum. By default, players can only hold 3 Health Crystals in their reserves, the details of which are located at the bottom left of your HUD.

However, there are ways to increase your Health Crystals storage. When players visit a Forge (shown on your map as a Hammer), they can purchase ‘Packs’ with their currencies. These let players increase the number of Health Crystals from 3 to 4, and then a second from 4 to 5. They are costly though, requiring the following:

3 > 4: 50,000 Gold, 100 Green Essence, 100 Red Essence & 100 Blue Essence

50,000 Gold, 100 Green Essence, 100 Red Essence & 100 Blue Essence 4 > 5: 100,000 Gold, 300 Green Essence, 300 Red Essence & 300 Blue Essence

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

Mana Crystals

What They Do – Furies Spells Explained

The second type of Crystals are Mana Crystals, which let Jak perform powerful Furies Spells on top of those his Sigil and equipment do. There’s six Furies Spells that Jak can do, each of which utilizes magic slightly differently:

Shatter – Blue magic that bursts upwards from the ground in spikes, useful for breaking shields.

– Blue magic that bursts upwards from the ground in spikes, useful for breaking shields. Blastwave – A wave of Red magic that deals high damage to nearby enemies.

– A wave of Red magic that deals high damage to nearby enemies. Torrent – Burst of Green magic that seeks out multiple targets at range.

– Burst of Green magic that seeks out multiple targets at range. Bash – A powerful Red magic melee attack, launching Jak forwards at speed.

– A powerful Red magic melee attack, launching Jak forwards at speed. Vortex – A powerful vacuum that sucks enemies together.

– A powerful vacuum that sucks enemies together. Time Slow – Slows down time to give Jak extra seconds to plan attacks and strategize.

These are indicated in the bottom right of players’ HUDs and reduce by one each time players use a Fury spell. Using a Mana Crystal restores Jak’s capacity for Furies Spells.

Where To Find

Like Health Crystals, Mana Crystals are found across the map and are typically rewarded for defeating enemies or in the destructible boxes and crates that litter environments across Aveum.

How To Get More & Upgrade Them

To maximize your store of Mana Crystals, you’re best to loot as exhaustively as possible and ensure you acquire all the items dropped by eliminated enemies.

There is only one upgrade Pack available for Mana Crystals, increasing Jak’s storage capacity from 3 to 4. Again, it’s expensive and requires a lot of resources:

3 > 4: 75,000 Gold, 200 Green Essence, 200 Red Essence & 200 Blue Essence

Image Credit: Ascendant Studios via Twinfinite

That’s everything to know about Mana Crystals and Health Crystals in Immortals of Aveum. Both are valuable, useful and integral to players’ progression. Be sure to check out the related content below.