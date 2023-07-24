How to Get Sims 4 Royalty Mod & What It Does

I love mods just as much as the next person, especially if it’s for Sims 4. Doubly so if said mod drastically alters the way I play, like creator Llazyneiph’s Royalty mod. It adds a great deal of content and systems that let me simulate a monarchy, like your own bodyguards and special careers. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, so if you’re looking for a new way to play, you’ll want the Royalty mod for Sims 4.

What Royalty Mod Does to Sims 4

The impressive nature of the Royalty mod is that it doesn’t just add a few bits here and there. You’ve got layers of systems here that give Sims 4 quite the makeover, right down to new cheat codes.

There are royal events to attend, heirs, nobility ranking, Lineage traits, a caste system, even jobs for both royalty and “peasantry.” You can just as easily be a monarch as you could a lowly beggar (yes, that’s a career teens can follow). There’s even an option to pickpocket!

Image Source: Maxis via Twinfinite

You can really roleplay as a monarch in just about every way — and it does come with a crown and a throne. Spend your day sword fighting, bossing around servants, and gain titles.

What I personally love is being able to give my political opponents a poison apple. If you’re feeling merciful, you can always send people to be tortured instead (it’s non-graphic).

How to Get and Install Royalty Mod in Sims 4

That sounds awesome, right? The good news is that the Sims 4 Royalty mod is pretty easy to install, too. However, to make it as easy as possible, you’ll want to do it through CurseForge.

Install Curseforge. The Royalty mod needs a few prerequisites to run properly. If you install CurseForge, downloading the mod will also download the other necessary bits, too. Follow along with the install; it’ll only take a few minutes. Download the Royalty mod. You can download the mod by visiting its official CurseForge page, straight from the creator, which also provides a list of content added. Click the ‘Install’ button in the top-right, which installs the mod through CurseForge automatically. Alter/create a character with the Monarch trait. Open up the Create-A-Sim menu and choose a Sim or create a new one. Under the Emotion tab, you need to assign them the Monarch trait.

And that’s all there is to the Sims 4 Royalty mod. Once your character has the Monarch trait, you can start interacting and using the majority of what the mod has to offer. Of course, this is only one of many great experiences, so we highly suggest checking out the best Sims 4 mods!