Ever since the initial launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the Relic Perk tree has been a bit of a mystery. Following the launch of Phantom Liberty though, it was finally unlocked, but requires specific points to be accrued in order to gain access to its Perks. So, let’s get our detective hat on and figure out how to get Relic Points in Phantom Liberty.

Before going further, we should note that the Relic Perk tree is exclusive to Cyberpunk 2077’s paid expansion Phantom Liberty and operates a tad differently from all the regular Perk trees.

After receiving a phone call from Songbird outlining the first Phantom Liberty quest objective and going to the Dogtown entrance north of Pacifica, Songbird unlocks the Relic Perks tree for you and gives you your first three Relic Points for it. These special points are needed to unlock any of the abilities contained in Relic, as normal Perk points can’t be used on them.

You will also need to unlock any of the three core Relic Perks first in order to progress down their relative Perk tree. As you can see below, each of the three core Relic Perks highlighted in the middle requires three Relic Points each to unlock. You can only purchase one of the core Perks with three points in a single bulk transaction.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The other subordinate perks only require one Relic Point each. With a total of six smaller subordinate Perks and three core Perks, you’ll need 15 Relic Points in total to completely unlock the Relic tree.

There are two methods you’ll have for obtaining Relic points in Phantom Liberty, which we’ve listed down below:

Obtain Relic Points from Songbird by progressing the main story

Find Relic points by tracking down and interacting with Restricted Access Terminals

How to Get Relic Points From Quests

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Method number one is the most straightforward since players will naturally obtain these throughout the new story. You can get six points in total from this method, with three given to you at the start of the DLC and the other three aerned by completing the main story quests leading up to the final third of its narrative.

These points will only grant you access to either two core Relic Perks or one Core Perk and a few subordinate ones though, so it’s best to use this method in tandem with the second option listed below.

How to Get Relic Points From Restricted Data Terminals

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The other way you can get Relic Points in Phantom Liberty is by tracking down Restricted Access Terminals. These new collectibles are scattered around Dogtown, and can be interacted with to net yourself one Relic Point apiece.

Terminal locations aren’t on the map initially though. They only show up on the mini-map within a short range, and won’t appear on the main map unless you have the Dynamic filter active. Fortunately, Phantom Liberty makes it very easy to know you’re in the vicinity of one through Relic malfunction sounds that get louder the closer you are to a Terminal.

The visual cues are obvious too, with the unmistakable Relic “R” icon popping up on the mini-map whenever a terminal is close.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The bright yellow terminals will likewise flash pretty colors at you to indicate that they’re important and worth examining.

There are a total of nine access terminals scattered around Dogtown, so you don’t have too much collecting to do before finally getting all the Relic perks.

That’s everything you need to know about getting those pesky Relic Points in Phantom Liberty. For more strategies, gameplay guides, and other Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty fun, check out Twinfinite’s extensive coverage!