The Burning Shores DLC features a new lineup of earnable trophies that can increase the game’s overall challenge. While some are relatively easy to get, others require you to take down numerous machines and unlock hidden areas of the latest map. So, if you want to experience this journey fully, here’s a complete Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores trophy guide.

How to Earn All Trophies in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

For starters, you can earn several trophies from playing the main campaign of Burning Shores, which can’t be missed. Here is a breakdown of these achievements:

Trophy How To Get Discovered the Ascension Locate the missing Quen and discover Londra’s plan to leave Earth. Confronted Londra Uncover the truth of Londra’s plan and rescue Seyka’s sister. Defeated Londra and His Horus Defeat Horus in the final chapter.

The other trophies are more complex than the story-related achievements, so we’ve broken down each one to help make the process easier.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Aided the Quen Trophy

Players can earn the Aided the Quen trophy by completing the two side quests, the Splinter Within and In His Wake. These missions will be marked with green-color exclamation points on the map near Fleet’s End. But those who don’t see these icons may need to progress further in the main campaign to trigger its waypoint, and it should be pretty easy to complete these storylines.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Specter Gauntlet Upgraded Trophy

The Specter Gauntlet Upgraded trophy can be acquired through the In His Wake mission after you loot Pirik’s weapon. From there, players must go to the Workbench to enhance this tool, and they’ll instantly unlock the achievement. The upgrade includes a Railgun mode for the Specter Gauntlet, initiating a powerful charged shot that can take down formidable enemies.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Killed Machines While Gliding Trophy

The Killed Machines While Gliding trophy mandates players to take down five machines with the Specter Gauntlet while gliding. To do this, you must enter aim mode and target an opponent by pressing the ‘R1’ button, where they will be marked with a yellow circle.

You can follow these steps to get this trophy quickly:

Go to a machine habitat and travel up somewhere high (be sure to get a good angle of the enemy.) Mark the adversary with the Specter Gauntlet. Initiate the glide. Repeatedly use your weapon until the creature is down.

It’s best to try this technique on lower-level machines, like the Burrower, due to their smaller health bar.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Killed Bileguts and Stingspawn Trophy

The Spilegut can be found with its corresponding map icon across Burning Shores, where you will also locate the Stingspawn.

Those who want to earn the trophy must defeat five Spileguts, which has a weakness of Fire and Frost, and 50 Stingspawn. Luckily, the Stingspawns are typically in groups, and you can strike them down with your spear for a quick takedown. You can also search for these enemies in their egg form, a dormant state that makes them easy to eliminate.

It’s recommended to complete the Theta Cauldron to achieve this trophy much faster, as there will be an abundance of these creatures in this lair.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Used Grapple Strike on Machines Trophy

The Grapple Strike ability can be unlocked through the Hunter class within the Skills section, allowing you to attack knocked-down enemies. You can use your Ropecaster on lower-level machines (bigger creatures are harder to knock down) and wait until the rope icon has been filled:

Next, players must double jump to grapple onto the machine and hit the ‘R1’ button in time to perform the Grapple Strike.

You must do this technique five times in total on different types of machines, whether it be the newest opponents from Burning Shores or the classic enemies in the base game.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Used Brimshine Trophy

Brimshine is the latest natural resource of Horizon Forbidden West that can be used to purchase valuable items. You can check out our Brimshine guide to help you with this task or select a job to discover points on the map. As a result, players can buy an outfit and a weapon with it through the Hunter and Stitcher merchants at Burning Shores.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Equipped Elite Coil or Weave Trophy

Burning Shores features new Elite-type coils and weaves that can be attached to your weapon or outfit. You can acquire these by looting enemies or purchasing them from merchants. Elites are also a part of the Legendary class and typically have an identifier with the same name.

Once you acquire one, you must equip it to your inventory, but remember that some will not work for specific gear (it will mention this in their description).

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Reach Level 60 Trophy

The best way to earn the Level 60 trophy is by completing all main and side missions, as well as visiting unexplored areas. However, you’ll most likely get it once you finish the All Quests Completed trophy since reaching this level isn’t too difficult.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores All Quests Completed Trophy

To earn the All Quests Completed trophy, you must complete the following missions:

To The Burning Shores

Heaven and Earth

The Stars in Their Eyes

For His Amusement

His Final Act

The Splinter Within

In His Wake

A Friend in the Dark

The A Friend in the Dark quest will trigger after you explore the Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruin. While there, players must move carts out of the way and enter the code 1315 to open the door and grab the Ornament. You’ll also obtain a key to help Gildun out, thus starting the A Friend in the Dark storyline.

The first door you encounter in this quest mandates you to enter the code 117, and then you’ll need to use the code 1247 on the following entryway to complete the quest.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores All New Machines Scanned Trophy

Burning Shores has four new machines you can discover throughout the map, but you must scan all of them to earn this trophy. So, even if you encounter these creatures, you must use your Focus and wait for it to scan thoroughly until the entry has been added to your Machine Catalogue. Those unfamiliar with the latest enemies can check out our All New Machines guide to finish the task.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Cauldron Theta Core Overridden Trophy

Like the previous Cauldrons of Horizon Forbidden West, you must access the core at the heart of the base using your spear. You can find this location on the map’s east side near a lava waterfall.

You’ll need to use Chillwater to get up to high-elevated places by performing the glide ability while in the updraft (the substance will melt in the lava to trigger this event):

If there is a hard-to-reach area, you can look above you to see if any flying robots are carrying Chillwater, where you must knock it down with your bow and arrow to cause an updraft. With the first puzzle, players will need to make several bridges to move a crate onto a platform, using the cooling object to get to several areas. Then, you will come across a moving structure that can change directions based on where you stand.

While maneuvering the platform, you can direct it to a nearby climbing point to reach the top and deactivate the shield. Eventually, players must defeat the Apex Bilegute by pinpointing its weak points with their Focus. It also has a weakness of Purgewater and Plasma Damage; therefore, you can equip these materials to get rid of it.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Recovered All Aerial Captures Trophy

There are six Aerial Captures that you can discover around Burning Shores, and you can use your Focus to help you find them. These locations are typically near landmarks, such as Griffith Observatory, TCL Chinese Theatre, and Capitol Records. For more help, you can check out our How to Recover Aerial Captures guide.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Completed the Dino Digits Quiz Trophy

The Dino Digits Quiz trophy is tricky since you need to find five Pangea Figurines across the map and get the correct answers during the test. These items will be marked with a dinosaur or question mark waypoint, where players must maneuver around structures to grab the collectible.

Then, you can use the collected data to partake in the Dino Digits Quiz at Pangea Park, allowing you to utilize your notebook for reference.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Recovered the Delvers’ Trove Trophy

The Recovered the Delvers’ Trove trophy requires players to find seven Delvers’ Trinkets across Burning Shores. Once you grab all these items, you will trigger the Delvers’ Trove Errand quest and use the information you’ve gathered to find a valuable chest where an ‘X’ will mark the spot.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores All New Skills Learned Trophy

Players must learn the 30 new skills of Burning Shores to achieve this trophy, and you can find a complete list of these abilities here:

Warrior Warrior’s Instinct Warrior’s Vigor Elemental Spear

Trapper Smoke Bomb Heal Ropecaster Expert Trap Mines

Hunter Glide Targeting Machine Grapple Strike Hunter’s Mark

Survivor Low Health Stamina Shield Drop Defy Death

Infiltrator Sharpshot Expert Stealth Resonator Berserk Blast

Machine Master Flying Grapple Launch Resonator Refill Override Overdrive



The remaining skills can be unlocked through the Valor Surge’s Connected Skills, where you must reach Level 3 with each one.

So there you have it; this is the complete Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores trophy guide. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

