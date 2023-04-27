Honkai Star Rail To: The Faint Star Quest Guide

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail features various quests that you can take during your adventure as a Trailblazer. Among them is a side mission where you are tasked to help two star-crossed lovers reunite. Without further ado, here’s a guide for the “To: The Faint Star” quest in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Complete To: The Faint Star Quest in HSR

You can accept the “To: The Faint Star” quest in Honkai: Star Rail by reading a message from an unknown researcher named Rocky. He’s looking for his lover, Lesley, and asks you to tell the woman he’s waiting for her in the Herta Space Station. Of course, since you don’t know anyone named Lesley, you can only visit the man.

Rocky can be found in the Master Control Zone with his master, Bernard. When you arrive, the young researcher is working on his latest batch of poems. He will ask you to help him check the condition of the Galaxy Airwave Repeater because he hasn’t received any reply from Lesley.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can easily locate the Galaxy Airwave Repeater in the Storage Zone. You just need to teleport to the Outside the Control Center (First Floor) Space Anchor and enter the room where you met Asta. Unfortunately, the machine is missing a few parts, and you must find the replacements before using it.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The two Ultra Nickel Parts are in the Storage Zone’s western chamber. You may be familiar with this area if you already opened the Triple Authentication Room. One of the materials can be found on top of a box near a controller, while the second part can be located on the circular platform at the corner of the room.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

After you obtain the two items, you can return to the Control Center and fix the Galaxy Airwave Repeater. However, that is not the end of the quest. Two of the latest recordings are corrupted, so you cannot find Lesley’s answer to Rocky. The main character suspects someone has tampered with the machine, and you need to discover the culprit’s identity.

You must teleport to the Monitoring Room Space Anchor in Base Zone. Using the computer in the room, you can watch the camera recordings of six areas in the space station. There is some interesting stuff here, but you can get your answer by accessing the Disposal Room footage.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

It’s time to confront the mastermind, and you must return to the Master Control Zone. Bernard will be standing near the Watcher Zone Space Anchor, and he will explain the reasoning behind his actions.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You are given the opportunity to either tell the truth or lie to Rocky about Lesley’s situation. Luckily, your decision won’t affect the quest’s rewards, and you can pick based on your preferences. After talking with Rocky, the side mission will end, and you will receive some Trailblaze EXP, Stellar Jade, and more.

That is the end of our guide for the “To: The Faint Star” quest in Honkai: Star Rail. Twinfinite has more articles about the game below, so consider checking them out before leaving to complete this side mission.

