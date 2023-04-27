Image Source: Honkai Star Rail Youtube

There are turning out to be a ton of different side quests in HSR and that’s not a bad thing. More to do means more playtime. One such quest is the Signs of Fragmentum, which tasks players with locating four different beacons without much help or explanation. This guide will help you complete the Honkai Star Rail Signs of Fragmentum quest.

To initiate the quest, simply talk to the Security Department Member in the Herta Space Station storage area. They’ll tell you they need some beacon data to stop the Fragmentum corrosion going on in that area. The four beacons are called Wubbaboos, and are floating heads like look like bears or a similar animal.

Whenever you contact and collect the Wubbaboo, scan them, and you’ll get a confirmation via a “Thank you with a woo” before it disappears. But don’t worry, you got it. Without further ado, here are the four Beacons and how to get them quickly.

All Four Beacons For the Signs of Fragmentum Mission

The first Beacon is nearby, look a little to your left or northeast and you’ll see it moving around next to a member of the maintenance staff. The second Beacon is just as easy. Start heading out of your starting location through the left corridor and make the first left going towards a new area. The Wubbaboo will be floating above the corridor. The third Beacon is super close by. Head through that corridor, into the new large hall, and a sharp right. The third Wubbaboo is right by a plant, maybe trying to play hide-and-seek from a nearby enemy, so make sure you do scan it quickly and get out of there. For the fourth and final Wubbaboo, just directly in the opposite direction you came from, down the long hall, and follow it to the right where you’ll enter a new room. The Beacon is at the far end of the room, but be careful, it will also be next to one or two enemies. For this final Beacon, you might have to be prepared to fight, so be careful.

And there you have it! Congratulations, you now know how to complete the Honkai Star Rail Signs of Fragmentum quest. With all four Wubbaboo Beacons, you’re free to end the quest and reap the rewards. For more tips and coverage on Honkai: Star Rail, including the rundown of Quantum and Imaginary characters, check back regularly with the team at Twinfinite.

