Honkai: Star Rail Global Tea Event Guide: Rewards, Dates, & Locations

Honkai: Star Rail does not only have in-game activities but also throws a real-life event called the Global Tea Event. This event will be held in several countries throughout the globe, and you definitely don’t want to miss it! If you want to learn more about the Global Tea Event, you’ve come to the right place because we will explain everything about it in detail.

Image Credit: HoYoverse

The HSR Global Tea Event is being held in twelve countries throughout the world. It seems that except for the US, which will last from July 19, 2023, to August 31, 2023, the other countries will only hold the event from July 19, 2023, to July 30, 2023.

The United States of America: Sunright Tea Studio

Argentina: Hero Anime Cafe

South Korea: Mauritius Brown

Japan: Pop-up Cafe

Singapore: Chagee

Malaysia: Koi

Vietnam: Gong Cha Viet Nam

Thailand: Bearhouse

Philippines: Happy Lemon

Indonesia: Ramu Nostalgia

France: Shodai Matcha

Germany: Comebuy

HSR Global Tea Event Rewards

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Here’s what you will get by purchasing tea from these stores:

Purchasing one collaboration drink: one randomized cup sleeve and one redemption card.

Purchasing two collaboration drinks: two randomized cup sleeves, a pair of coasters, and one redemption card for each drink.

Purchasing any drink from the store: one random sticker.

If you’re lucky, you may even glimpse the infamous Stellaron Hunters, Kafka and Blade, who might make a surprise visit to the sites.

Should you wish to learn even more about the Global Tea Event, you can also check out the official post on the HoYoLab website. Unfortunately, it only covers the US, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. If you live in other countries on the list, you may have a better chance of learning more about the event by visiting the HSR regional Facebook page.