Honkai: Star Rail Fleeting Lights Quest Guide

Besides progressing through the main story, you can take various side missions and help numerous characters in Honkai: Star Rail. Among them is the Fleeting Lights quest, where Pom-Pom asks you to investigate the Astra Express train. If you need help completing this HSR side mission, this guide can offer you some aid!

How to Complete Fleeting Lights Quest in HSR

You will automatically receive this side mission when you reach Trailblazer level 21 and read Pom-Pom’s message. The conductor is in a panic because they feel that something is off with the train, but they cannot locate the source of their distress. You are now tasked to investigate the area alongside Welt and Himeko.

The game will mark the zone that you need to examine, and you can check several items here, such as a lamp and a potted plant. However, the correct answer is the broken mirror that somehow appears on the train.

You can talk to the other crew members, but they won’t be able to notice the mysterious object. You must investigate the mirror for the second time, and a woman will suddenly come out of a portal. She will introduce herself as a messenger of the Garden of Recollections and offer you a chance to obtain rewards in exchange for your memories.

You can now access the Forgotten Hall game mode, where you can fight formidable foes while completing various objectives. Your aim is to accomplish as many challenges in each stage as possible to gain better loot.

After you exit the Forgotten Hall, the messenger will ask you to keep her existence a secret. You can keep the new information to yourself or tell the other characters about what you have discovered. If you do not say anything, the messenger will thank you, but if you blabber, she will inform you that she’s forced to wipe the crew’s memories.

That is the end of our guide on how to complete the Fleeting Lights quest in Honkai: Star Rail. If you want to read more articles about HSR, consider checking out the links below.

