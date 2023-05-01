Honkai: Star Rail Adventurous Moles Treasure Location & Quest Guide

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Besides trying to stop the Eternal Freeze in Jarilo-VI, you can also help numerous civilians in Belobog by performing various tasks. One of the people you can aid is Julian, who will tell you to go on a treasure hunt based on clues from a children’s book. Luckily, the treasures are real, and you can find them by solving several puzzles. If you need help completing the Adventurous Moles side quest and discovering the treasure locations in Honkai: Star Rail, this guide can give you some pointers.

Honkai: Star Rail Adventurous Moles Quest Guide

The Adventurous Moles side quest is a mission you can accept after completing the Hook’s Treasure companion quest and beating Cocolia. You can talk to Julian in Boulder Town, and he will ask you to locate hidden treasures that are hinted at in the Adventurous Moles book.

Here are all of their locations:

Great Mine Treasure Location

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The first treasure is the easiest to find since the game marks the general area to start your search. You can get your clue from a piece of parchment talking about the Missing Miner’s Lamp. The paper is located on top of a rusted barrel beside a box of Geomarrow, and it will instruct you to return the lamp to its rightful place.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Afterward, you simply need to walk into a nearby cave passage to locate the lamp. Three lights will be hanging on an iron fence, and you must place the remaining lamp in the empty spot. Once you complete the puzzle, a bountiful treasure chest will spawn, and you can report your findings to Julian.

Blackwater Pass Treasure Location

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second clue can be located in the Blackwater Pass Zone’s southeast area. You will find a bunch of rolled-up papers on a bench, and it will tell you to fix the chair at a nearby cafe.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can easily locate the cafe across the bench, and you must find a table with an upside-down chair. To solve the puzzle, you just need to lift up the seat and lay it flat on the ground.

Rivet Town Treasure Location

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The clue for the third treasure can be discovered on a piece of paper on a table in Rivet Town. It will order you to arrange two shelves so their contents will be the same.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

As expected, two shelves holding several boxes can be found nearby. One has four boxes, while the other only has two. To solve the puzzle, you must pick up the box on the top row of the shelf with four boxes and place it on the middle row of the other shelf.

Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone Treasure Location

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last treasure can be found in the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone. You can acquire the clue from a paper glued to a wall, and it will instruct you to ensure that all four gun stands have three firearms on them.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

There are four stands in the area, but you only need to put guns on three. One is located behind Gepard, the second is near Liaison Officer William, and the last stand can be found beside a stack of sandbags.

After you collect all the treasure chests, you can return to Julian, who will ask you to give the book to a publisher in the overworld. Once you hand over the complete Adventurous Moles book, the side quest will end, and you will receive some Stellar Jade, Trailbalze EXP, and more.

That is the end of our guide for the Adventurous Moles side quest in Honkai: Star Rail. Twinfinite has more articles about HSR below, so be sure to read them before leaving to collect your treasures.

