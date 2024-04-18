Holy War 3 Magic Tier List (April 2024)

While we are all waiting for Holy War X, why not hop on to the good old HW3? Well, that’s the only thing you can do if you want to play HW and to make your gameplay more enjoyable, we prepared the definitive Holy War 3 magic tier list. Scroll down, and let’s dive in!

Tier List of All Magics in Holy War 3

Ranking Magic S Tier Crisis, Lightning, Link A Tier Creation v2, Snatch, Godess Sunshine B Tier Deathburn, Fairy King, Godess Ice, Ice, Sunshine C Tier Creation v1, Evil Breath, Fire, Invasion, Water D Tier Decree, Fairy, Giant, Purgatory Blaze

Holy War 3 is still relatively unpolished and is supposed to be just a transition game before they finally release Holy War X. So, the amount of bugs and the unbalanced state of magics is expected. To help you get a better idea of the tier list above, here is what the tiers mean:

S Tier: OP magic for certain races that can elevate your gaming experience in HW3. These are your main goals when rerolling (if you need more rolls, use codes).

OP magic for certain races that can elevate your gaming experience in HW3. These are your main goals when rerolling (if you need more rolls, use codes). A Tier: Solid reroll options that you can be satisfied with. Depending on how you use them, they might even be S-tier. However, if you have plenty of rolls, you might want to keep going and try to get an S.

Solid reroll options that you can be satisfied with. Depending on how you use them, they might even be S-tier. However, if you have plenty of rolls, you might want to keep going and try to get an S. B Tier: Mediocre magics, which you should most probably reroll. If you have only a couple of rolls left, maybe stick with them so you don’t get stuck with garbage-tier magic.

Mediocre magics, which you should most probably reroll. If you have only a couple of rolls left, maybe stick with them so you don’t get stuck with garbage-tier magic. C Tier: Situational magics that can work but most often don’t. Unless you like the way they play, you should definitely reroll these.

Situational magics that can work but most often don’t. Unless you like the way they play, you should definitely reroll these. D Tier: Useless magics, which you should always reroll.

Well, the tier list above should help you choose your magic and maybe even race in Holy War 3. If you need help choosing races or characters in other Roblox experiences, stay tuned to Twinfinite. We’ve got tier lists for all the most popular titles, including Legacy Piece, RoBending, and Anime Clash.

