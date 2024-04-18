Holy War 3 cover art of meliodas
Image Source: Holy War X via Roblox
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Holy War 3 Magic Tier List (April 2024)

I'm running out of magic rerolls!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 11:23 am

While we are all waiting for Holy War X, why not hop on to the good old HW3? Well, that’s the only thing you can do if you want to play HW and to make your gameplay more enjoyable, we prepared the definitive Holy War 3 magic tier list. Scroll down, and let’s dive in!

Recommended Videos

Tier List of All Magics in Holy War 3

Holy War 3 all magics tier list
Image Source: TierMaker via Twinfinite
Holy War 3 all magics tier list
Image Source: TierMaker via Twinfinite
Holy War 3 all magics tier list
Image Source: TierMaker via Twinfinite

Magic Tier List

RankingMagic
S TierCrisis, Lightning, Link
A TierCreation v2, Snatch, Godess Sunshine
B TierDeathburn, Fairy King, Godess Ice, Ice, Sunshine
C TierCreation v1, Evil Breath, Fire, Invasion, Water
D TierDecree, Fairy, Giant, Purgatory Blaze

Ranking

Holy War 3 is still relatively unpolished and is supposed to be just a transition game before they finally release Holy War X. So, the amount of bugs and the unbalanced state of magics is expected. To help you get a better idea of the tier list above, here is what the tiers mean:

  • S Tier: OP magic for certain races that can elevate your gaming experience in HW3. These are your main goals when rerolling (if you need more rolls, use codes).
  • A Tier: Solid reroll options that you can be satisfied with. Depending on how you use them, they might even be S-tier. However, if you have plenty of rolls, you might want to keep going and try to get an S.
  • B Tier: Mediocre magics, which you should most probably reroll. If you have only a couple of rolls left, maybe stick with them so you don’t get stuck with garbage-tier magic.
  • C Tier: Situational magics that can work but most often don’t. Unless you like the way they play, you should definitely reroll these.
  • D Tier: Useless magics, which you should always reroll.

Well, the tier list above should help you choose your magic and maybe even race in Holy War 3. If you need help choosing races or characters in other Roblox experiences, stay tuned to Twinfinite. We’ve got tier lists for all the most popular titles, including Legacy Piece, RoBending, and Anime Clash.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article BitLife Astronaut Scan Guide
bitife astronaut
Category: Guides
Guides
BitLife Astronaut Scan Guide
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Fallout 76 Mirelurk Locations
Fallout 76 mirelurk
Category: Guides
Guides
Fallout 76 Mirelurk Locations
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Roblox Locked Codes (April 2024)
Roblox Locked Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Locked Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Ebanez Kristina Ebanez Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article BitLife Astronaut Scan Guide
bitife astronaut
Category: Guides
Guides
BitLife Astronaut Scan Guide
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Fallout 76 Mirelurk Locations
Fallout 76 mirelurk
Category: Guides
Guides
Fallout 76 Mirelurk Locations
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Roblox Locked Codes (April 2024)
Roblox Locked Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Locked Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Ebanez Kristina Ebanez Apr 18, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.