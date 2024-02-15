Helldivers 2 Patch Notes Today (February 15)

Arrowhead Game Studios has continued to improve their game’s performance since its debut, squashing out any bugs that infiltrate the servers. So, to keep you informed on the most recent updates, here’s what to expect from Helldivers 2’s patch notes today.

Today’s Helldivers 2 patch notes are fairly minor, but you can expect significant improvements for the Defend Events. Some players initially had trouble with these challenges, as the enemy numbers were too overwhelming to handle, even with a team. Fortunately, the Defend Event’s intensity has been taken down a notch with the new update.

A Reddit user has indicated that this challenge now features a lower enemy spawn rate for a better experience. So, you may want to check this out to see if the fix lightens the load.

Outside of today’s Helldivers 2 patch notes, we received an update yesterday as well. It showcases many more improvements to the game overall, from stability issues to matchmaking services. In particular, crashes in-game are gradually starting to clear up, which have occurred frequently during missions.

The developers still have quite a long way to go to fully address the online matchmaking problems (with the high player counts.) However, you should expect more improvements on this front as they tweak the system. Server capacities have also been adjusted in a past update, getting us one step closer to a stable network.

If you’ve been having issues with rewards, you should be able to easily claim them now with the recent Helldivers 2 updates. Nevertheless, players will likely run into more problems, but hopefully, these patches will resolve them over time.

For a complete breakdown of all the recent updates, you can read the official Helldivers 2 patch notes:

Helldivers 2 Patch Notes

PATCH 01.000.007 (PC & PS5)

Overview

For this patch, our area of focus is

Defend Events – updated content for major orders

Fixes

Defend Events have been fixed and received an update

PATCH 01.000.006 (PC & PS5)

Overview

For this patch, we have focused on the following areas:

Improved general game stability

Prepared build for upcoming server matchmaking improvements.

Resolving connectivity and disconnect issues.

Fixes

Fixed crash when application was closed shortly after start

Game no longer crashes during extraction cutscene.

User profile with too many friends no longer causes crash.

Fixed crash when using text-to-speech during extraction cutscene

Game no longer crashes when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.

Operation Status in Mission Summary no longer causes crash.

Fixed crashes caused by leftover visual effects from disconnected players.

Game no longer crashes when using ADS.

Repaired instability in game data packing that caused increased patch sizes.

Improved backend connectivity, reduces likelihood of disconnecting in missions.

Improved matchmaking experience and likelihood of success.

PATCH 1.000.005 (PC)

Overview

For this patch, our primary goals were to address:

Server capacity and login access

Progression and mission rewards

Fixes

For this patch we have made the following changes:

Server capacity and login access We have eased the authentication request overall We have improved error message visibility and added a countdown timer to clearly show when a new attempt will be made.

Progression and Mission Rewards Fixed the daily and difficulty progression error Fixed future mission rewards



PATCH 01.000.004

For this patch, our major areas of focus were

Resolving crashes.

Improving matchmaking functionality.

Fixes

The following issues have been fixed for this version.

Resolved crashes when pressing ESC to open the menu, or O to open the social tab.

Game no longer crashes after matchmaking.

General improvements to matchmaking.

Resolved crashes after interacting with the Armory before their first dive.

Solved crash-to-desktop when equipping the MP-98 Knight.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.



Players may still experience some instability while matchmaking.

That covers everything you need to know about Helldivers 2's patch notes today.