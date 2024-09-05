Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – All Season Level Rewards Explained

Want to know all of the Season rewards for increasing your level in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions? Playing matches for XP will earn your rewards every time you level up in the game’s “Season” tab. Including cosmetics and important currencies, keeping track of them is vital for affording more to kit out your players. This guide will tell you all of the level-up rewards you can get in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Season Level Rewards

Level 2 – Moonstones x 10 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 10 (Common Currency) Level 3 – Gold x 50 (Common Currency)

– Gold x 50 (Common Currency) Level 4 – Winged Keys x 5 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 5 (Common Currency) Level 5 – Snowy Owl (Uncommon Insignia)

– Snowy Owl (Uncommon Insignia) Level 6 – Winged Keys x 5 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 5 (Common Currency) Level 7 – Padded Headwear (Rare Headwear)

– Padded Headwear (Rare Headwear) Level 8 – Hogwarts Letter (Rare Emblem)

– Hogwarts Letter (Rare Emblem) Level 9 – Winged Keys x 5 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 5 (Common Currency) Level 10 – Moonstones x 10 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 10 (Common Currency) Level 11 – Cleansweep Six (Rare Broom)

– Cleansweep Six (Rare Broom) Level 12 – Gold x 50 (Common Currency)

– Gold x 50 (Common Currency) Level 13 – Winged Keys x 5 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 5 (Common Currency) Level 14 – Oak Feather Spectacles (Rare Facewear)

– Oak Feather Spectacles (Rare Facewear) Level 15 – Naptime (Rare Emote)

– Naptime (Rare Emote) Level 16 – Moonstones x 10 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 10 (Common Currency) Level 17 – Deluminator (Legendary Broom Trail)

– Deluminator (Legendary Broom Trail) Level 18 – Lightning (Uncommon Insignia)

– Lightning (Uncommon Insignia) Level 19 – Moonstones x 10 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 10 (Common Currency) Level 20 – Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency) Level 21 – Crookshanks (Rare Emblem)

– Crookshanks (Rare Emblem) Level 22 – Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency) Level 23 – Dark Conjurer Wand – Blackthorn (Rare Wand)

– Dark Conjurer Wand – Blackthorn (Rare Wand) Level 24 – Gold x 100 (Common Currency)

– Gold x 100 (Common Currency) Level 25 – Moonstones x 15 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 15 (Common Currency) Level 26 – Vervain – Seafarer (Rare Hair)

– Vervain – Seafarer (Rare Hair) Level 27 – Thundercloud (Uncommon Insignia)

– Thundercloud (Uncommon Insignia) Level 28 – Moonstones x 15 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 15 (Common Currency) Level 29 – Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency) Level 30 – Ravenclaw Eagle (Uncommon Eagle)

– Ravenclaw Eagle (Uncommon Eagle) Level 31 – Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency) Level 32 – Firebolt – Molten Lava (Epic Broom)

– Firebolt – Molten Lava (Epic Broom) Level 33 – Moonstones x 20 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 20 (Common Currency) Level 34 – Quidditch Goggles (Epic Facewear)

– Quidditch Goggles (Epic Facewear) Level 35 – Gold x 100 (Common Currency)

– Gold x 100 (Common Currency) Level 36 – Moonstones x 20 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 20 (Common Currency) Level 37 – Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency) Level 38 – Artifact Collector Wand – Aspen (Rare Wand)

– Artifact Collector Wand – Aspen (Rare Wand) Level 39 – Moonstones x 20 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 20 (Common Currency) Level 40 – Hagrid Papercraft Mask (Legendary Mask)

– Hagrid Papercraft Mask (Legendary Mask) Level 41 – Gold x 200 (Common Currency)

– Gold x 200 (Common Currency) Level 42 – Moonstones x 20 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 20 (Common Currency) Level 43 – Up! (Epic Victory Celebration)

– Up! (Epic Victory Celebration) Level 44 – Moonstones x 25 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 25 (Common Currency) Level 45 – Winged Keys x 30 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 30 (Common Currency) Level 46 – This or That? (Rare Emote)

– This or That? (Rare Emote) Level 47 – Moonstones x 25 (Common Currency)

– Moonstones x 25 (Common Currency) Level 48 – Roll and Wave (Epic Victory Celebration)

– Roll and Wave (Epic Victory Celebration) Level 49 – Ron Weasley Style Wand – Second (Rare Wand)

– Ron Weasley Style Wand – Second (Rare Wand) Level 50 – Ron Weasley – Gryffindor Keeper Tryouts (Legendary Character)

– Ron Weasley – Gryffindor Keeper Tryouts (Legendary Character) Level 51 – Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency)

– Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency) Level 52 – Winged Keys x 10 (Common Currency)

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Reward Types Explained

Common Currency

Some of the most important rewards you can get for increasing your Season level are currencies that you can spend on cosmetics and broom upgrades. By learning how to get more Winged Keys, Coins, and Moonstones in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions along with increasing your level, you’ll be able to increase the stats of brooms and afford items to customize your characters much faster.

Hair, Headgear, Facewear

Some of the other rewards above like Headgear or Facewear can be added to your character in place of the default options available when you start the game – the most prominent in Quidditch Champions being Hagrid Papercraft Mask that parodies the model of the character in the PS1 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone game.

Insignias & Emblems

Insignias are interesting rewards in their own way since you can add them on top of clothing gear – like the Snowy Owl for example appearing on the back of your Quidditch uniform. Meanwhile, Emblems in Quidditch Champions like Crookshanks or the Hogwarts Letter are what you can customize as your player icon on the right under the “Career” tab.

Emotes, Celebrations, Broomtrails & Goal Celebrations

Emotes and Celebrations are what you can use to express yourself during or at the end of a match. Broomtrails and Goal Celebrations take this a bit further – letting you tweak the color and style your broom flying leaves behind and the effect of Chasers scoring with the Quaffle respectively.

Wands

Wands are another purely cosmetic but stylish addition to personalizing your character, especially if you have any particular wands from the Harry Potter universe as your favorite.

Brooms

Brooms are probably the most important rewards you can get since they each have independently upgradable stats under Agility, Durability, and Speed.

Hero Characters

Finally, there are the Hero character skins like Ron Weasley you can unlock at Level 50, or others you can buy in the Market store like Hermione or Fred & George. It only changes your character’s appearance to look like each Hero rather than have them in your Quidditch team themselves, but it’s a nice touch.

Now you know about all the rewards for increasing your Season level, find out how to invite friends in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for a match. If you’re still getting used to the gameplay, find out how to use Playcaller in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to be the best Keeper around.

