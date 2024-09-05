Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Currencies Explained – Winged Keys, Moonstones & Gold

Wondering about Winged Keys, Moonstones, and Gold in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions? The three common currencies in the game can be used to fund different collectibles, customizations, and skills. It can be hard to keep track of what each of them does and which are the best to aim for. With this guide, you’ll know exactly what each currency in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is best for.

What are Winged Keys in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

Image Source: Twinfinite via Unbroken Studios

In Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Winged Keys are used to purchase collectible Heroes of Hogwarts character bundles in The Vault section within the Market tab of the game.

For example, the Heroes of Hogwarts – Cedric Diggory bundle, priced at 250 Winged keys, will net you the Cedric Diggory – Hufflepuff Seeker Character, the Cedric Diggory Style Wand, the Hufflepuff Goal Celebration, and the Hufflepuff Broom Trail.

How Do I Get More Winged Keys in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

There are two ways in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to get more Winged Keys – completing Daily or Weekly Challenges to collect them as rewards in the Challenges tab or earning them by ranking up your level in the Season tab.

Challenges vary but can be as simple as performing three assists as a Chaser in a Quidditch match in exchange for two Winged Keys. In the “Season” tab, you can get bundles of five, ten, or 30 Winged Keys as you reach higher levels.

What are Moonstones in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

Image Source: Twinfinite via Unbroken Studios

Moonstones can be spent on the only non-cosmetic, gameplay-focused mechanic that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions currencies affect – upgrading brooms. Once you reach Level 4 in the “Season” tab, you’ll be able to spend Moonstones to customize a broom in the “Performance” menu under the “My Team” tab to improve its Speed, Durability, and Agility.

How Do I Get More Moonstones in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

Moonstones can be earned as soon as the game’s opening tutorial level by playing matches in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Once you complete the tutorial stage and can take part in the various game modes like multiplayer matches or taking part in the campaign, Moonstones will be given out as rewards.

If you’re trying to get enough Moonstages to boost brooms to the max, some grinding will be required. However, being able to speed and maneuver around the pitch far easier will be worth the effort.

What is Gold in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

Image Source: Twinfinite via Unbroken Studios

In Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Gold is used to purchase customization options in the Market tab like character bundles, headwear, emotes, victory celebrations, outfits, and brooms. Players who are big fans of Harry Potter and want to express their love with full personalization will want to focus on Gold the most.

How Do I Get More Gold in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

Like Moonstones, you earn more Gold in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions by increasing your Season level, or completing Daily, Weekly, and Career Challenges. For instance, you’ll earn 50 Gold for reaching Levels 3 and 12. Then, you can get 100 Gold each as a reward for reaching Levels 24 and 35.

Like with Winged Keys, Challenges rewarding Gold are straightforward tasks like emoting in PvP matches or changing your character’s appearance. By keeping track of challenges and grinding XP in matches to level up, it’s very easy to build up your Gold stores rather quickly.

Now you know about Winged Keys, Moonstones, and Gold, check out how to invite friends in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to play matches and earn more of these essential currencies. To be the best Keeper, find out how to use Playcaller in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to give useful boosts to your teammates.

