Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – How to Use Playcaller & Boosts Explained

Wondering how to use the Playcaller skill in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions? Exclusive to the Keeper, this skill makes it one of the toughest positions in the game to master, needing to both defend the goal and use Playcaller to boost the power of your teammates at the same time. With this quick and easy guide, you’ll become a Keeper master of Playcaller in no time.

How to Use Playcaller in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

While controlling your keeper in a Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions match, using Playcaller switches your point of view to a first-person perspective of the field while moving about – as if you were looking through the eyes of a Golden Snitch. While doing this, you can drop Playcaller Rings which your teammates can fly through for increased speed and energy.

Because of both improved base flying speed and more energy when using the boost skill, Playcaller is ideal for coordinating with your Chasers for either closing in on a dropped Quaffle or even stealing it from players on the other team.

To use this best after activating Playcaller – pressing Triangle, the E key, and Y on PS5, PC, and Xbox respectively – you should place the rings out on the field so there is adequate space between them. Do this by using R2/left-click/RT. This should essentially be enough space between rings for a passing player to get a full boost before passing through another, so none overlap and no boosts from these Playecaller rings go to waste.

