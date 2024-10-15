GTA Online UFO Location Today (October 15)

Wondering where the GTA Online UFO location is today? As part of the 2024 Halloween event, UFOs have started to appear across Los Santos and Blaine County. If you can find it daily and take a photo of it, you’ll get a generous dose of cash and RP to level up your wannabe criminal. Let’s see where you can spot the alien ship today!

Where is the GTA Online UFO Location Today?

Today (October 15), the GTA Online UFO is located in Paleto Bay. That is at the very north of the map, so head beyond Blaine County and look to the sky to spot it.

However, UFOs in GTA Online only appear during specific parts of the game’s day-night cycle. Namely, keep an eye out when the in-universe time is between 10 PM and 4 AM. Since the time cycles quite fast in the game you won’t have ages to look out for UFOs, so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled.

What Does the UFO Do in GTA Online?

While you can’t properly interact with GTA Online UFOs in the 2024 Halloween event, you can snap photos of them to net rewards. There are a total of 20 UFOs set to appear between now and the end of the ongoing Halloween event.

When you see it, whip out your camera phone by pressing up on the D-pad, scroll to the camera, and snap a picture. Doing so will then instantly give you a reward for participating in the event.

This is usually a healthy dose of GTA$ and RP, ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 depending on the rarity of the UFO you spot.

There are also cosmetic clothing items up for grabs once you hit certain milestones in the number of UFOs you’ve snapped. There’s a pair of UFO-themed boxer shorts, a cap, and an as-yet-unannounced t-shirt, too.

Rockstar Games has yet to confirm when the GTA Online Halloween event for 2024 will end, but to be in with a chance of getting those items you’ll want to start snapping photos of UFOs as soon as you can. It’s expected that they’ll change position every day, so be prepared to zip all around the map. If you’ve got a Mk. II Interceptor vehicle, it’ll make the race to spot them all much easier.

That’s everything you need on today’s UFO location in GTA Online! For more on the game, check out how to start bounty hunting missions, how to get a bail office, and how to complete Short Trips.

