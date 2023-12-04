After more than a decade of rumors and anticipation, the wait is almost over. Rockstar Games’ latest title is almost ready for a public reveal, so check out our GTA 6 trailer release time countdown here.

When is the GTA 6 Trailer Release Time?

The GTA 6 trailer release time is December 5, 2023 at 9 AM ET. Check out the countdown below to see how long you’ve got left to wait.

As such, the wait for the GTA 6 trailer is almost over. This is hard to believe, given how long it’s been since any valid information on the game landed. Fortunately, Rockstar left no room for speculation with a to-the-point announcement tweet confirming the trailer release date in late November 2023:

All that’s left is time to speculate on what the GTA 6 trailer could consist of. The neon-hued colors suggest a return to Vice City is on the cards, which has been speculated for a while. There’s very little else to gauge from the image, sadly. But given how close we now are to the trailer dropping, there’s very little time left to wait.

The GTA 6 trailer will likely premier first on Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel, before appearing relatively soon after on social media platforms like X or Facebook. Given the above announcement tweet has gone on to become the most liked gaming tweet of all time, expect the trailer itself to break even more records.

