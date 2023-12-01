GTA 6 Trailer Release Date – When Is The Reveal?

After nearly 10 years, the time has finally come for the official debut of Rockstar Games’ next big title, taking us back to the chaotically fun of Grand Theft Auto. So, to give you an idea of what to expect, here’s everything you need to know about the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release date.

When Will the Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Come Out?

Based on a post by Rockstar Games’ official X/Twitter account, the GTA 6 trailer will drop on Dec. 5, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT/2 p.m. GMT. As you may expect, the announcement has caused quite a stir in the Grand Theft Auto community, especially with its initial teaser in early November.

Many fans have speculated about this debut as Rockstar Games celebrates its 25th anniversary, and now that dream is in full fruition with the latest announcement. Now, the question remains: What can we anticipate from this highly-anticipated trailer? Some believe it will feature the return of the beloved Vice City map, the stomping grounds of the famous Thomas “Tommy” Vercetti.

Even more so, the Vice City theories have seemingly been confirmed with the artwork shown for the GTA 6 trailer reveal.

Although the game was set in the time period of 1986, the rumors suggest that GTA 6 will take place in the modern-day era, possibly after the events of Grand Theft Auto 5. However, you can take this information with a grain of salt. GTA VI may go in a completely different direction with a world we’ve never seen before.

As for the playable characters, some have suggested a Bonnie and Clyde-esque duo in which you’ll play as a couple. While many believe that GTA 6 will introduce the series’ first-ever female protagonist, the franchise has already hit this milestone with the original via the characters Divine, Mikki, Katie, and Ulrika.

All we can do now is wait for the release of the GTA trailer reveal to see what comes next for the highly anticipated entry.