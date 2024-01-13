Graveyard Keeper will have you transporting corpses from a donkey courier to the morgue and then to the graveyard. Furthermore, you can harvest those corpses for body parts and organs to sell. But that won’t be possible unless you have a stamp of approval on them.

So, here is how to get a stamp in Graveyard Keeper.

How to Get a Stamp in Graveyard Keeper

Image Source: tinyBuild via Steam

While playing Graveyard Keeper, you’ll likely run across the quest line about getting yourself a stamp if you’ve bothered to even talk to the tavern owner. So, to get your hands on one, you’ll need to either get it from Snake or buy it from the Royal Services box.

How to Get a Stamp From the Royal Service Box

The Royal Services box will be available for you to use once you’ve fixed up and re-opened the church near your house. Once you do, you can interact with the box right outside the church and head through the different menus, starting with the Citizen options.

There, you’ll see a stamp that is purchaseable for 50 silver. Quite steep, right? If you have the coin already, it’s the easiest option and by far the most time-efficient one. However, there’s another way of getting a stamp in Graveyard Keeper.

Related article: How to Get Moths in Graveyard Keeper

How to Get a Stamp From the Snake

Once you head through the secret hatch in your house, you’ll be underground in some tunnels. If you go at night, a cutscene will play, and you’ll be introduced to Snake. You need to clear the rubble in your way first. After that, you’ll be able to talk to him the next time he shows up during the night.

Once you reach 30 Reputation with him, he will give you a stamp free of charge. However, getting that reputation will require you to do several quests for him, making this the most roundabout way of getting a stamp in Graveyard Keeper.

That’s it! That’s how to get a stamp in Graveyard Keeper. Also, we have loads more Graveyard Keeper guides here on Twinfinite, and some are conveniently linked below, including one on how to get Science.