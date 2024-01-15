Graveyard Keeper: How to Get Science

It sounds strange to us, too, but how do you get science? Well, it’s a thing that happens in Graveyard Keeper, and considering you’ll be trawling about completing quests and finding cost-cutting methods for your primary vocation, we’re willing to let it slide. Here’s what you need to know on how to get Science in Graveyard Keeper and why it’s so darn important.

How to Get Science in Graveyard Keeper

Image Source: tinyBuild via Steam

First, let’s explain why you’ll need Science in Graveyard Keeper. In short, it’s a resource required for the Study Table to perform research. It’s not an item but something stored within the Study Table itself that you’ll need to earn.

Accrued Science in Graveyard Keeper can then be used in combination with Faith to unlock additional items in the game. As such, it’s pretty important to have a good supply of this resource ready at all times in Graveyard Keeper.

To get Science, you’ll need to use the Study Table and research any of the following items. We’ve also listed in brackets how much Science one unit of each item will grant when researched at the Study Table.

Clean Paper (2)

Notes (4)

Chapter (15)

Lens (20)

Book (30)

While this is the easiest and fastest way to get Science in Graveyard Keeper, there is another means of getting this precious resource, albeit not all that much of it.

During the Astrologer’s questline, you’ll eventually find yourself with the Keeper’s Key and an Instructions for Key. By combining these, alongside a little bit of Faith at your Study Table, you’ll craft the Active Key you need for the quest, alongside two additional Science points. It’s not a lot, but every little helps, right?

What Is Science Used for in Graveyard Keeper?

Science can be combined with faith to produce various items at the Study Table. The costs range between 1 and 10 for Faith and the same for Science. Furthermore, each craft will reward you with a certain number of technology points, which is crucial for developing better tools and items.

That’s all you need to know to get science in Graveyard Keeper. For more tips, tricks, and information on the game, be sure to check out the links we provided below, including one on how to get a stamp. Having one can, quite frankly, make or break your whole playthrough.