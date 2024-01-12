While playing Graveyard Keeper, you will encounter numerous insects all over the map, and finding some of them can be a tricky task. They all help in various ways, for example, with fishing and crafting. Here you will find our guide on how to get Moths in Graveyard Keeper.

Where To Catch Moths in Graveyard Keeper?

Image Source: Lazy Bear Games

In order to catch Moths in Graveyard Keeper, you will first have to unlock “Insects” in the “Nature” tech tree. That will enable the Gathering skill for three types of insects.

Moth;

Bee;

Butterfly.

To access the Gathering skill, you first need to unlock Beekeeping to open Insects, and then spend 5 Blue Tech and 20 Green Tech points.

Once you do all of this, you will be able to catch Moths while exploring any type of flower in Graveyard Keeper. Keep in mind though that you can get Moths only during nighttime unlike Butterflies, which can be caught only during the day.

Based on the experiences of players all around the world, Moths are best collected from white flowers. Gamers also noted that insects usually spawn in the area of the Quarry. Here are the steps on how to get to the Quarry in Graveyard Keeper.

Follow the path that leads from the Graveyard;

Go past the Sawmill;

Proceed forward and you’ll be on your way to the Quarry.

What Are Moths Used for in Graveyard Keeper

Moths have multiple uses in Graveyard Keeper. They are used in Alchemy, Crafting, and Fishing. As for Alchemy, two Chaos Solutions can be created with just one Moth and with the help of the Hand Mixer.

In Crafting, players can craft a Chaos Extract with a Moth and a Distillation Cube. And if you are a skillful alchemist and have already unlocked the Master of Alchemy skill, then you’ll be able to produce one additional Reagent at any Workstation.

For fishing, Moths are used as Bait for catching five different fishes and water creatures, but aren’t the only Bait used to catch them.

Frog;

Sturgeon;

Carp;

Perch;

Tilapia.

That’s all you need to know about finding and catching Moths in Graveyard Keeper. Closely follow the steps listed above and you shouldn’t have any problems, since Moths are one of the easier Insects to collect in the game.