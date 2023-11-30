All Google Pac Man Cheat Codes

Pac Man is definitely one of the best arcade games to play when you have just a few minutes to spare. And it just so happens you can play it for free thanks to Google, but how about we make it more interesting? Does Google Pac Man have cheat codes? Well, no, but there is an alternative.

Are There Cheat Codes For Google Pac Man? Answered

Unfortunately, Google’s 30th anniversary Pac-Man game doesn’t have any cheat codes available to use. It doesn’t even have a specialized trainer to affect the game in any way. If you want a high score or reach the final stage, you’ll have to do it yourself. Or do you?

Image Source: Google via Twinfinite

While there aren’t any cheat codes to use, you can bring in a second player, which does make Google Pac Man significantly easier. However, this only works on the official Google Doodles version of the game. When you click ‘Insert Coin,’ click it a second time to bring in Ms. Pac Man.

If you want to play as Pac Man, use the arrow keys; Ms. Pac Man is controlled by WASD. One thing to note is that when one player dies, the other does, too. Regardless, bring a friend in for some classic fun!

Other Ways to Use Cheat Codes in Pac Man

Okay, we hear you—you still want cheat codes for Pac Man. For that to happen, we’re going to have to move away from the Google Pac Man game and onto a different version. There’s Pac Man on GitHub that’ll give you a handful of cheats such as:

God Mode

Skipping to the next level

And an automatic game over

What you’ll miss out on with this method is the lack of a second player. If you can live with that, then you should be set.

You’ve got your Pac Man cheat codes, now go have some fun! If you’re looking for more cheat codes for fun, bite-sized games, check out 1 on 1 Soccer (bring a friend, too) or Gunblood. We also have cheat codes for awesome titles like GTA: Vice City!