all-1-on-1-soccer-cheat-codes

Do you love kicking back with 1 on 1 Soccer? It’s a pretty simple, yet addicting browser game, and it even has multiplayer. If you want to make it even more interesting, you can goof around by using 1 on 1 Soccer cheat codes!

All Available 1 on 1 Soccer Cheat Codes

There are as many as 10 cheat codes for 1 on 1 Soccer, and you can use them as many times as you want:

  • AllSowsAme: This cheat code makes it so that both players are on the same team
  • beSaChbAll: Wth this cheat code, you can change the soccer ball into a beach ball
  • bOwliSbaLl: Using this cheat code will turn the soccer ball into a bowling ball instead
  • floSATball: With this code, a wall appears above the pitch
  • flyiSgmoDE: Turn this cheat code on to fly
  • loWgraSiTy: You can lower gravity with this cheat code (and it’s pretty fun, too)
  • SpeEdItuPp: Activate this code for a permanent speed buff
  • teNniSbaLl: With this code, the soccer ball gets turned into a tennis ball
  • thEbeAtleS: Using this cheat code unlocks The Beatles as a team (Here, There and Everywhere!)
  • thERStoNes: Unlock The Rolling Stones as a team (and Paint It, Black)

How to Use Cheat Codes in 1 on 1 Soccer

It’s pretty straightforward to get cheat codes up and running, and there’s even a way to disable them if you want to start from scratch.

  1. At the main menu, choose Cheats. It’s above ‘Credits’ and below ‘Options.’
  2. In the empty text field in the middle, very carefully enter a cheat code and press Enter. If you were successful, you’ll get a message saying otherwise!
  3. To disable cheat codes you’ve used, select ‘Clear Cheats.’ Keep in mind you’ll have to input any cheat codes you want again.

If you receive a message that your cheat code was incorrect, check the spelling. Cheat codes are case-sensitive, so if there’s a capital letter, use it.

Well, that’s all there is to know about 1 on 1 Soccer cheat codes, so run along now and have some fun! Be sure to check out other related content here at Twinfinite, like the best Roblox games.

