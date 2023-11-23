all-1-on-1-soccer-cheat-codes

Do you love kicking back with 1 on 1 Soccer? It’s a pretty simple, yet addicting browser game, and it even has multiplayer. If you want to make it even more interesting, you can goof around by using 1 on 1 Soccer cheat codes!
All Available 1 on 1 Soccer Cheat Codes
There are as many as 10 cheat codes for 1 on 1 Soccer, and you can use them as many times as you want:
- AllSowsAme: This cheat code makes it so that both players are on the same team
- beSaChbAll: Wth this cheat code, you can change the soccer ball into a beach ball
- bOwliSbaLl: Using this cheat code will turn the soccer ball into a bowling ball instead
- floSATball: With this code, a wall appears above the pitch
- flyiSgmoDE: Turn this cheat code on to fly
- loWgraSiTy: You can lower gravity with this cheat code (and it’s pretty fun, too)
- SpeEdItuPp: Activate this code for a permanent speed buff
- teNniSbaLl: With this code, the soccer ball gets turned into a tennis ball
- thEbeAtleS: Using this cheat code unlocks The Beatles as a team (Here, There and Everywhere!)
- thERStoNes: Unlock The Rolling Stones as a team (and Paint It, Black)
How to Use Cheat Codes in 1 on 1 Soccer
It’s pretty straightforward to get cheat codes up and running, and there’s even a way to disable them if you want to start from scratch.
- At the main menu, choose Cheats. It’s above ‘Credits’ and below ‘Options.’
- In the empty text field in the middle, very carefully enter a cheat code and press Enter. If you were successful, you’ll get a message saying otherwise!
- To disable cheat codes you’ve used, select ‘Clear Cheats.’ Keep in mind you’ll have to input any cheat codes you want again.
If you receive a message that your cheat code was incorrect, check the spelling. Cheat codes are case-sensitive, so if there’s a capital letter, use it.
Well, that’s all there is to know about 1 on 1 Soccer cheat codes, so run along now and have some fun! Be sure to check out other related content here at Twinfinite, like the best Roblox games.