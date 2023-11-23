all-1-on-1-soccer-cheat-codes

If you use cheat codes without telling, are you really cheating?

Do you love kicking back with 1 on 1 Soccer? It’s a pretty simple, yet addicting browser game, and it even has multiplayer. If you want to make it even more interesting, you can goof around by using 1 on 1 Soccer cheat codes!

All Available 1 on 1 Soccer Cheat Codes

There are as many as 10 cheat codes for 1 on 1 Soccer, and you can use them as many times as you want:

AllSowsAme : This cheat code makes it so that both players are on the same team

: This cheat code makes it so that both players are on the same team beSaChbAll : Wth this cheat code, you can change the soccer ball into a beach ball

: Wth this cheat code, you can change the soccer ball into a beach ball bOwliSbaLl : Using this cheat code will turn the soccer ball into a bowling ball instead

: Using this cheat code will turn the soccer ball into a bowling ball instead floSATball : With this code, a wall appears above the pitch

: With this code, a wall appears above the pitch flyiSgmoDE : Turn this cheat code on to fly

: Turn this cheat code on to fly loWgraSiTy : You can lower gravity with this cheat code (and it’s pretty fun, too)

: You can lower gravity with this cheat code (and it’s pretty fun, too) SpeEdItuPp : Activate this code for a permanent speed buff

: Activate this code for a permanent speed buff teNniSbaLl : With this code, the soccer ball gets turned into a tennis ball

: With this code, the soccer ball gets turned into a tennis ball thEbeAtleS : Using this cheat code unlocks The Beatles as a team (Here, There and Everywhere!)

: Using this cheat code unlocks The Beatles as a team (Here, There and Everywhere!) thERStoNes: Unlock The Rolling Stones as a team (and Paint It, Black)

How to Use Cheat Codes in 1 on 1 Soccer

Image Source: Adam Wardle via Twinfinite

It’s pretty straightforward to get cheat codes up and running, and there’s even a way to disable them if you want to start from scratch.

At the main menu, choose Cheats. It’s above ‘Credits’ and below ‘Options.’ In the empty text field in the middle, very carefully enter a cheat code and press Enter. If you were successful, you’ll get a message saying otherwise! To disable cheat codes you’ve used, select ‘Clear Cheats.’ Keep in mind you’ll have to input any cheat codes you want again.

If you receive a message that your cheat code was incorrect, check the spelling. Cheat codes are case-sensitive, so if there’s a capital letter, use it.

Well, that’s all there is to know about 1 on 1 Soccer cheat codes, so run along now and have some fun! Be sure to check out other related content here at Twinfinite, like the best Roblox games.