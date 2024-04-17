AFK Journey: Full Guide to Glory Points and How to Get Them

Guilds are a huge part of this game, but the information on how to run them is scarce, especially when it comes to earning Glory Points. So, we did the research and dumbed it down. Here is all the info you’ll ever need on how to get Glory Points in AFK Journey.

How to Earn Glory Points in AFK Journey

In AFK Journey, you earn Glory Points for your guild by ranking high in certain game modes. Below is the complete list of all the eligible game modes and the amount of points you earn for placements.

Arena (Daily)

Top 5 Champion : 20 pts

: 20 pts Top 6 – 20 Champion : 15 pts

: 15 pts Top 21 – 100 Champion: 10 pts

Arena (Weekly)

Top 5 Champion : 20 pts

: 20 pts Top 6 – 20 Champion : 135 pts

: 135 pts Top 21 – 100 Champion : 125 pts

: 125 pts Top 101 – 200 Champion: 15 pts

Dream Realm (Daily)

No. 1 – 10 : 35 pts

: 35 pts No. 11 – 20 : 25 pts

: 25 pts No. 21 – 50 : 15 pts

: 15 pts No. 51 – 100 : 10 pts

: 10 pts No. 101 – 200: 5 pts

Arcane Labyrinth (Weekly)

No. 1 – 10 : 150 pts

: 150 pts No. 11 – 20 : 120 pts

: 120 pts No. 21 – 50 : 90 pts

: 90 pts No. 51 – 100 : 60 pts

: 60 pts No. 101 – 200: 30 pts

Honor Duel (Weekly)

No. 1 – 10 : 150 pts

: 150 pts No. 11 – 20 : 135 pts

: 135 pts No. 21 – 50 : 120 pts

: 120 pts No. 51 – 100 : 105 pts

: 105 pts No. 101 – 200: 90 pts

Most Efficient Strategy to Earn Glory Points in AFK Journey

The most reliable way your guildmates can earn Glory Points in AFK Journey is by placing high in Honor Duel and Dream Realm. Honor Duel is more reliable, though, as it doesn’t rely on your progress but strategy. Also, we have a full guide explaining Honor Duel and how to win in it every single time, so be sure to check it out.

Glory Points Ranking Rewards

Depending on how your guild ranked in the Glory Expedition, these are the rewards you as members will get:

No. 1-3 : 5K Diamonds, 12K Guild Medals

: 5K Diamonds, 12K Guild Medals No. 4-20 : 4K Diamonds, 10K Guild Medals

: 4K Diamonds, 10K Guild Medals No. 21-60 : 3K Diamonds, 7.5K Guild Medals

: 3K Diamonds, 7.5K Guild Medals No. 61-200 : 2.5K Diamonds, 6.25K Guild Medals

: 2.5K Diamonds, 6.25K Guild Medals No. 201-500 : 2K Diamonds, 5K Guild Medals

: 2K Diamonds, 5K Guild Medals No. 501-1000 : 1.2K Diamonds, 3K Guild Medals

: 1.2K Diamonds, 3K Guild Medals No. 1000 or below: 1K Diamonds, 2.5K Guild Medals

Well, that does it for our AFK Journey Glory Points guide. If you need help with something else in-game, like what the best teams and characters are, make sure to stick with Twinfinite. We’ve got tier lists for other mobile gachas where starting off with good units can make a world of difference.

