Glory Points banner in AFK Journey
Image Source: Fairlight Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

AFK Journey: Full Guide to Glory Points and How to Get Them

Make your guild proud.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 06:28 am

Guilds are a huge part of this game, but the information on how to run them is scarce, especially when it comes to earning Glory Points. So, we did the research and dumbed it down. Here is all the info you’ll ever need on how to get Glory Points in AFK Journey.

Recommended Videos

How to Earn Glory Points in AFK Journey

In AFK Journey, you earn Glory Points for your guild by ranking high in certain game modes. Below is the complete list of all the eligible game modes and the amount of points you earn for placements.

Arena (Daily)
  • Top 5 Champion: 20 pts
  • Top 6 – 20 Champion: 15 pts
  • Top 21 – 100 Champion: 10 pts
Arena (Weekly)
  • Top 5 Champion: 20 pts
  • Top 6 – 20 Champion: 135 pts
  • Top 21 – 100 Champion: 125 pts
  • Top 101 – 200 Champion: 15 pts
Dream Realm (Daily)
  • No. 1 – 10: 35 pts
  • No. 11 – 20: 25 pts
  • No. 21 – 50: 15 pts
  • No. 51 – 100: 10 pts
  • No. 101 – 200: 5 pts
Arcane Labyrinth (Weekly)
  • No. 1 – 10: 150 pts
  • No. 11 – 20: 120 pts
  • No. 21 – 50: 90 pts
  • No. 51 – 100: 60 pts
  • No. 101 – 200: 30 pts
Honor Duel (Weekly)
  • No. 1 – 10: 150 pts
  • No. 11 – 20: 135 pts
  • No. 21 – 50: 120 pts
  • No. 51 – 100: 105 pts
  • No. 101 – 200: 90 pts

Most Efficient Strategy to Earn Glory Points in AFK Journey

AFK Journey glory points ranking
Image Source: Fairlight Games via Twinfinite
AFK Journey glory points ranking
Image Source: Fairlight Games via Twinfinite
AFK Journey glory points ranking
Image Source: Fairlight Games via Twinfinite

The most reliable way your guildmates can earn Glory Points in AFK Journey is by placing high in Honor Duel and Dream Realm. Honor Duel is more reliable, though, as it doesn’t rely on your progress but strategy. Also, we have a full guide explaining Honor Duel and how to win in it every single time, so be sure to check it out.

Glory Points Ranking Rewards

Depending on how your guild ranked in the Glory Expedition, these are the rewards you as members will get:

  • No. 1-3: 5K Diamonds, 12K Guild Medals
  • No. 4-20: 4K Diamonds, 10K Guild Medals
  • No. 21-60: 3K Diamonds, 7.5K Guild Medals
  • No. 61-200: 2.5K Diamonds, 6.25K Guild Medals
  • No. 201-500: 2K Diamonds, 5K Guild Medals
  • No. 501-1000: 1.2K Diamonds, 3K Guild Medals
  • No. 1000 or below: 1K Diamonds, 2.5K Guild Medals

Well, that does it for our AFK Journey Glory Points guide. If you need help with something else in-game, like what the best teams and characters are, make sure to stick with Twinfinite. We’ve got tier lists for other mobile gachas where starting off with good units can make a world of difference.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)
RNG Anime Rarities cover art on the Roblox store
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76
fallout 76 teddy bear feature
Category: Guides
Guides
All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All Confirmed Smite 2 Gods
Smite 2 Artwork
Category: Guides
Guides
All Confirmed Smite 2 Gods
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)
RNG Anime Rarities cover art on the Roblox store
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76
fallout 76 teddy bear feature
Category: Guides
Guides
All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All Confirmed Smite 2 Gods
Smite 2 Artwork
Category: Guides
Guides
All Confirmed Smite 2 Gods
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 17, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.