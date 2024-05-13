One of the best-recognized PlayStation titles in recent years, Ghost of Tsushima’s Director’s Cut is coming to PC. It already has striking graphics, a brilliant story, and gameplay that keeps you engaged. On Steam, plenty of its features will cater to the PC audience like never before. For the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC release time countdown, keep on reading!

When Is the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Release Time on PC?

Ghost of Tsushima‘s Director’s Cut releases for PC on May 16, 2024. Keep an eye on the countdown below to see how long there’s left to wait!

This means that Steam players are mere days away from the long-awaited game on their systems. The game isn’t just coming to the new platform – it’s been thoroughly updated to optimize the experience.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

New Features in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC

There’s support for multiple performance enhancements like DLSS 3 and FSR 3 to get the most out of the game’s graphics. On top of that, there is also support for ultrawide monitors, up to a triple-screen setup. There is support for more hardware, and you can customize your gameplay experience to your liking.

If you want, DualSense controllers have full support with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for an authentic experience. If not, the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC is playable with fully customizable controls on a mouse and keyboard.

You can also play the game with a fully Japanese voiceover, and the character’s mouths will accurately sync with their words. This is by using the PC platform to render the cinematics in real-time, letting the system stretch its legs.

While Ghost of Tsushima’s popularity might be enough to drive sales on Steam, the game does face a potential risk in its release. Being a Sony property, many Steam players have a bad taste in their mouths from the Helldivers 2 situation. Its PlayStation release introduced the requirement to link a PSN account to play, even for those on Steam, until the community review-bombed the game and Sony repealed their decision.

While linking a PSN account is only required for the online Legends Mode, it might still be enough to lead players away from the feature, or the game entirely. Ideally, the quality of the single-player can shine through to those who will appreciate it the most.

The Director’s Cut will also come with the Iki Island expansion, allowing players to experience the entire story. Not to say that the story isn’t long enough, but for a game this good, there’s always room for more.

That’s it for when the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases on PC. Whether you never played it on PlayStation or want to experience it again, there’s no better time. If you’re looking for something with a similar setting but different gameplay, check out Rise of the Ronin.

