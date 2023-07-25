It’s been a while since fans saw anything from Sucker Punch Studios, but fortunately the wait is finally over, and we know that the next game we’ll be playing is Ghost of Tsushima. Players will embark on an epic quest across Japan in 1274, when the Mongol army has taken over Tsushima island, and it’s down to you to put an end to Khan and his empire. We haven’t seen a whole bunch of gameplay for Ghost of Tsushima yet, but some players may still be wondering if we’ll see Sucker Punch’s latest title on PC.

Is Ghost of Tsushima Coming to PC?

Currently, there are no plans to release Ghost of Tsushima on the PC. At least, nothing official has been confirmed or announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment or developer Sucker Punch as of July 2023.

That being said, a Ghost of Tsushima PC port has been rumored for quite a while. An NVIDIA leak at the end of 2021 suggested the game would be coming to PC at some point in the future, though the release date noted there has already passed. Still, given the issues The Last of Us Part 1 has had since arriving on PC, there’s a good chance the development process is taking longer than planner to ensure things run smoothly for future porting projects.

In addition to this, on PlayStation Direct, the game no longer features the “Only on PlayStation” label that many exclusives to the PS4 and PS5 currently have. That suggests that the game will eventually make its way to the PC, likely through a Steam listing, though exactly when remains to be seen.

Sony has been upping its efforts when it comes to porting its first-party games to PC. We’ve already seen Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Returnal, The Last of Us Part 1 and Days Gone all hit the platform in the past few years. The future arrival of Ghost of Tsushima, then, would just be a continuation of this initiative, and as such isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

If any announcements are made regarding the game coming to PC, we’ll be sure to update this post and let you know.

That's all you need to know about whether or not Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC or not.