Ghost of Tsushima Legends Mode: What is It?

If you longed for a friend to join you in Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch Productions is here to answer your prayers with Legends Mode. It’s a multiplayer expansion featuring both co-op and PVP game modes, complete with classes, unique abilities, and customization. Let’s take a closer look at what Legends Mode has to offer!

Ghost of Tsushima Legends Mode Explained

Image Source: Sucker Punch via Twinfinite

Once you’ve booted up Ghost of Tsushima Legends for the first time, you’ll have to complete a tutorial. It lasts 10 to 15 minutes and offers a crash course for each class:

Samurai : Focuses on melee, like a true samurai, and has a unique life-steal ability.

: Focuses on melee, like a true samurai, and has a unique life-steal ability. Hunter : Focuses on archery with complementary abilities like explosive and stun arrows.

: Focuses on archery with complementary abilities like explosive and stun arrows. Assassin : Focuses on stealth, using smoke bombs for quick kills and to spread poison.

: Focuses on stealth, using smoke bombs for quick kills and to spread poison. Ronin: Similar to the Samurai class, but has support abilities like healing and summoning spirits to help in battles.

Every class has the option to perform melee attacks and you won’t be left without anything to do if, say, you run out of arrows as a Hunter. There are shared abilities across classes, too, such as basic smoke bombs, a grappling hook, kunai, and more.

As far as game modes, there’s Story (yes, is has a campaign), Challenge, Survival, and Rivals. Aside from Rivals, all game modes are different flavors of co-op, like Survival’s horde mode gameplay, whereas Challenge is essentially a raid for high-level players. Rivals, on the other hand, is strictly PVP.

Image Source: Sucker Punch via Twinfinite

The best part of Legends Mode is the lack of microtransactions. There are customization options for each class, most of which can only be unlocked from playing Legends Mode. Some cosmetic gear is even earned from playing Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player campaign or purchasing the Director’s Cut. It’s a very rewarding experience!

Of course, if you’re going to return to Ghost of Tsushima for Legends Mode, it wouldn’t hurt to play the campaign again. In fact, we have an entire wiki dedicated to guides, tips, and tricks! Maybe this time around, you can try out Kurosawa Mode for a completely different atmosphere.