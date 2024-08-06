How to Get Infinity Key in Cat Quest 3

You’ll run into a bunch of obstacles in Cat Quest 3. On an island of its own, you’ll meet Charon and see a big purple tower, called the Infinity Tower. You’ll need to get the Infinity Key in Cat Quest 3 to get inside, but you won’t have it when you first find the location. We’ll explain what you need to do.

Where to Get the Infinity Key in Cat Quest 3

Image Source: Kepler via Twinfinite

After you reach the tower, you don’t actually need to search for the Infinity Key. It’s not hidden around the world like golden keys are, they’re instead part of the story.

Once you’ve found the three keys to the North Star tower in the first section of the game, you’ll fight Captain Meowtallika in the tower as you both search for the star. After him, you need to defeat some more smaller enemies.

Image Source: Kepler via Twinfinite

After beating all of the enemies, you’ll need to interact with the door in front of you, which has a big tower on it and looks suspiciously like the Infinity Tower itself. Interact with it and you’ll be given the Infinity Key. That’s all there is to it!

Image Source: Kepler via Twinfinite

So, in short, all you need to do to get the Infinity Key in Cat Quest 3 is keep playing through the story, making sure you’re powerful enough to defeat the enemies who are also looking for the North Star Treasure so that you can grab it for yourself.

While the game makes it seem like the key is something you need to go searching for early on, all you actually need to do is wait and bide your time – it’ll come to you.

For more on the secrets and challenges in Cat Quest 3, stick with Twinfinite. We have guides on completing the Lovepurr Chronicles quest, and where to find all Legendary Catfish in the game.

