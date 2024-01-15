Genshin Impact Quicken Reaction Explained

Elemental reactions are a crucial part of Genshin Impact combat, and among them is Quicken. In this handy guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about this elemental reaction.

How to Trigger Quicken Reaction in Genshin Impact

Quicken is a part of the Catalyze reaction, which combines the power of Electro and Dendro. This reaction does not deal any damage but applies the Quicken aura to the target enemy.

You can then use this effect to trigger further reactions. For example, you can get Aggravate by inflicting Electro on the opponent, but you can trigger Spread by attacking the enemy with Dendro abilities.

The Quicken aura will decay over time, but triggering Aggravate and Spread will not consume this effect. On the other hand, if you inflict other elemental power, it will consume the Quicken aura to trigger elemental reactions, such as Burning or Bloom.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

So far, the only character who fully utilizes this reaction is Baizhu via his fourth Ascension passive, All Things Are of the Earth. Characters who are healed by his Elemental Burst will gain the Year of Verdant Favor effect that lasts for six seconds.

Each 1,000 Max HP that Baizhu has that does not exceed 50,000 will boost the Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction damage dealt by these characters by 2 percent. On the other hand, the Aggravate and Spread reaction damage dealt by these characters will be buffed by 0.8 percent.

If you want to build a team that uses Quicken reaction, you should equip the Thundering Fury set, which increases damage from Aggravate. Besides increasing the Aggravate DMG Bonus by 20 percent, this set will also reduce Elemental Skill CD by one second whenever Quicken or Aggravate are triggered.

That covers everything you need to know about Quicken reaction. If you want to learn more about other elemental reactions in Genshin Impact, you can also read our guide on how to trigger an Overloaded reaction.