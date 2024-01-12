Genshin Impact Overloaded Reaction Explained

Elemental reaction is a fundamental part of combat in Genshin Impact. One of the most powerful reactions is called Overloaded, and in this guide, we will explain this topic in detail.

How to Trigger Overloaded Reaction in Genshin Impact

Overloaded is an elemental reaction that you can get by combining Electro and Pyro. This reaction will then trigger an explosion with a five-meter radius that causes AoE Pyro DMG. Enemies will usually be knocked back, but Frozen opponents will get shattered.

Unfortunately, the explosion caused by the Overloaded reaction will not apply Pyro on enemies. That means it’s impossible to create an endless chain of explosions until all opponents are dead.

Overloaded DMG is affected by the level and Elemental Mastery of the unit triggering the reaction. The target’s Pyro RES will also have some effect on the result, but this reaction will ignore the enemy’s DEF. Do note that Overloaded cannot deal Critical Hits.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

An enemy can only take one hit from an Overloaded reaction from a unit every 0.5 seconds. However, several characters can deal Overloaded DMG every 0.1 seconds.

If you want to create an Overloaded team, you should equip your units with these Artifact sets:

Thundering Fury 2-piece: Increase Electro DMG Bonus by 15 percent 4-piece: Boost damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Superconduct, and Hyperbloom by 40 percent, and the DMG Bonus conferred by Aggravate is increased by 20 percent. When Quicken or the aforementioned Elemental Reactions are triggered, Elemental Skill Cooldown is decreased by one second. This effect can only occur once every 0.8 seconds.

Crimson Witch of Flames 2-piece: Increase Pyro DMG Bonus by 15 percent 4-piece: Boost Overloaded and Burning, and Burgeon damage by 40 percent. Increases Vaporize and Melt damage by 15 percent. Using Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50 percent of its starting value for 10 seconds (Max 3 stacks).



That’s everything you need to know about Overloaded reaction. For more Genshin Impact content, you can read our guide on Crystallize reaction.