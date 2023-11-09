Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily Locations

Lakelight Lily are a Local Specialty material in Genshin Impact, found only in the region of Fontaine. Beyond their pretty appearance, these bright blue flowers are a required material for leveling up the new Hydro 5-Star unit Furina, meaning players who have her are going to want to collect them whenever possible. Here’s where you can find and collect Lakelight Lily in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Lakelight Lilies

Image Source: Twinfinite

There are a total of 77 Lakelight Lilies that can be found throughout Fontaine. While several of them can be found along walking paths throughout the region, the majority of them spawn around the Weeping Willow of the Lake, as well as Loch Urania. These areas of Fontaine can be found easily on the player’s map.

Seven of these Lilies, found around the Weeping Willow of the Lake, will only appear once the player completes the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes questline – a quest that can be started by interacting with the stone tablet on one of the fountains at Marcotte Station.

Once collected, a Lakelight Lily will take 48 hours to respawn. The other way you can collect these flowers is by purchasing them from Pahsiv’s Shop at Loch Urania. Here, players can buy a maximum of 15 Lakelight Lilies in exchange for two pieces of Tidalga. This shop is only accessible once the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quest is completed, and the shop does not refresh, meaning players can only make this purchase once.

Tips for Finding More Lakelight Lilies

Players who are looking to fully ascend their Furina to Level 90 will need a total of 168 Lakelight Lilies. While the number may seem daunting, there are a few ways to make this task easier. For those who have the character Lyney, you can use Lyney’s passive ‘Trivial Observation’ to display the location of nearby Fontaine Specialty Materials on the map, making it an incredibly useful tool for anyone trying to track down Lilies they may have missed.

Finally, for those who have run out of Lilies in their own world but still want to farm them, using the Co-Op feature to travel to other player’s worlds is a great way to collect extra Lilies (after asking for permission, of course!).