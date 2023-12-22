Fortnite Unable to Login to Your Epic Games Account – Is Fornite Down? Explained

Fortnite is without a doubt one of the most popular free-to-play games of all time, with hundreds and thousands of players jumping into the action.

However, sometimes barriers can pop up and stop fellow fans from enjoying their game, such as the notorious ‘Unable to login to your Epic Games Account’ issue. If you’ve run into this barrier and are wondering what is going on, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to know regarding Fortnite’s current state, as of Dec. 22, 2023.

Is Fortnite Currently Down? All Active Errors & Login Issues, Explained

As of Dec. 22, 2023, at 4:00 PM, EST, yes, Fortnite is currently down for many players who are reporting login issues. Apparently, upon trying to sign into Epic Games and launch Fortnite, gamers are being hit with an error message, stating ‘Unable to login to your Epic Games account’. Unfortunately for anyone who is currently looking to jump into Battle Royale, Zero Builds, LEGO Fortnite, or any of the numerous other games available, it seems you’ll just have to sit tight and wait until the problem has been resolved.

Fortunately, the wait for a fix should hopefully be fairly soon, as this issue has already been identified by the Fortnite team, who have posted an official statement on their FortniteStatus Twitter page. Take a look for yourself below:

We're investigating reports of login failures and will provide an update when this is resolved. pic.twitter.com/KHRKMtK2jr — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 22, 2023

However, in the comments of this post, it seems the issues don’t simply stop at the login screen. For those who have managed to gain access to the game, they have been experiencing a variety of issues, such as the battlebuses being full and stopping matchmaking from occurring, and purchasing bundles but not receiving any of the items. Keeping all of the information in mind, it seems that Fortnite is a bit iffy at the moment, so if you were hoping to play some matches, it may be best to wait a while until the dev team gives the all-clear on these problems.

