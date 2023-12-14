Winterfest has arrived on the Fortnite island and you know what that means! Sgt. Winter is bringing gifts for every good girl and boy. Jump in to a Fortnite match now to see what he has brought you this Winterfest. Read on to find out how to find Sgt. Winter in Fortnite.

Where to Find Sgt. Winter in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

Sgt. Winter has been a regular in the Fortnite Winterfest celebrations since 2018 so there is no doubt players are looking forward to seeing him this year. As a friendly boss NPC, Sgt. Winter won’t attack you on sight but if you attack him, or a stray bullet hits him as you fight another player, he will defend himself!

Image Credit: Epic Games

The buff Santa-inspired character can be found riding around on his decorated Winterfest truck, which is driven by a few friendly Jones-skins in reindeer costumes. As they drive around the map in the pre-determined course, Sgt. Winter throws candy and Winterfest gifts to all players. The candies give HP and other benefits, while the huge gifts can be thrown to the ground and opened using a pickaxe.

If you need to find Sgt. Winter, you will have to search the main roads around the map. The best way to do this is to get into a fully fuelled up vehicle and drive around until you see his truck. Other than that, the only other thing to do is just see if you happen to come across him. His truck plays festive tunes so he’s not hard to hear coming!

During Winterfest, the candies you can receive from Sgt. Winter are Peppermints (speed boost), Jelly Beans (shield boost), and Pretzel (HP boost). The gift boxes can contain anything from gold, high rarity weaponry, Snowball Launchers, consumables and more! You don’t just get the gift boxes from Sgt. Winter though, these can also be found in chests and as floor loot.

That is all we have on how to find Sgt. Winter in Fortnite Chapter 5 Winterfest! For more Winterfest quest hints and help, like how to find Crackshot’s Cabin, find more Fortnite guides below.