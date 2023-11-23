Where to Find a Jetpack in Fortnite OG

Another new season has arrived and this time it is the turn of seasons 9 and X in Fortnite OG. This season sees the return of more OG weapons like the heavy sniper, and the legendary jetpack! Read on to find out where to find the jetpack in Fortnite OG and how to use it to its fullest potential.

Where to Find the Jetpack in Fortnite OG

You will be able to find the jetpack as floor loot, in chests, and in supply drops all over the island!

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The jetpack was first introduced in Season 4 then unvaulted for the Season 9 event, and now makes its brief return before the start of Chapter 5. Who knows, we may also need the jetpack for the end-of-chapter event in December!

How to Use a Jetpack in Fortnite OG

The jetpack is a great mobility aid, especially in build mode. If an enemy is cranking 90s and you can’t keep up then you can just boost your way upwards quickly to get to the top of their build. Alternatively, the jetpack can also be a tool to negate fall damage by boosting briefly just before you hit the ground.

The jetpack does take up a slot in your inventory but thankfully you don’t have to equip it/hold it in order to use it. Using the jetpack is super easy as all it requires you to do is press and hold the jump action while in the air. So this could mean double jumping or jumping in mid-air after getting knocked off a build.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You don’t have much maneuverability while boosting but you can try to avoid enemy fire by strategically boosting and dropping. You can also target and shoot at enemies while in the air. The best weapons to use with a jetpack are shotguns and rocket launchers! Watch out for your limited fuel, however, you don’t want to be caught mid-air without fuel! Once your fuel is depleted then the jetpack will disappear from your inventory.

Each flight with the Jetpack has a limit of ten continuous seconds so use each boost wisely. You can time boosts so that the thrust power replenishes while you aren’t boosting but this can be a risky move as the jetpack does not give automatic fall damage protection.

That is all you need to know about getting and using the jetpack in Fortnite OG! For some hints and tips, including where to go to practice your aiming in Creative Mode, find more guides below.