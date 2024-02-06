The long-awaited sequel to Final Fantasy Remake is nearly here, and has a preload time. Fans have been waiting for this next chapter for a hot minute, knowing that there is still one final piece in this trilogy missing. Here’s everything we know about the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preload and install times.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Preload & Install Times

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available to preload at midnight on February 27, 2024, two full days before the game’s release. According to a tweet by PlayStation Game Size, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be almost 150 GB in size.

Make sure you tuck away some time to download that beast. For me personally, something that size would likely take a handful of hours!

How to Preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Preloading Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is easy. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be ready to download the eye-watering size in a jiffy.

Navigate to the PlayStation Store.

Find Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Select the edition you wish to purchase.

After Checkout you’ll find FF7 Rebirth on your PS5 dashboard.

Once the preload goes live, simply click on the FF7 Rebirth App to begin the download.

Those who bought the game physically will not have the option to download it beforehand and must wait until your copy arrives to download and play.

Is Final Fantasy Rebirth a PlayStation Exclusive?

Thanks to some information given in the Sony State of Play trailer we know that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5. This likely means we will see a PC port or Xbox release sometime in the future. However, it’s much more reasonable to presume that it will be released on PC, as the Xbox has yet to see a Final Fantasy 7 Remake release. But we do hope that both Sony and Microsoft can tone down the exclusivity in the years to come.

That's everything we have on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Preload & Install Times.