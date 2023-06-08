When Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Come Out?

Image Source; Square Enix

Seeing as it’s been two years since the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake came out, it is understandable fans have been eagerly awaiting news. The good news is that we can tell you when Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming out now that it has been announced.

When Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Will Come Out

Originally, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was thought to be out in winter 2023 for the PS5 exclusively. However, Summer Game Fest 2023 revealed the current release window is early 2024 instead.

While this exclusivity may not be the best news for those who already learned that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will be multi-platform, it is still inching closer to the full release of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. If this hints at some pattern, part three of the remakes might be hitting sometime in 2026, though that’s just a guess at this point.

Plus, seeing as the news also dropped that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be hitting Steam tomorrow, there is hope for the future.

That is all there is to know about when Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming out. As early 2024 is still a somewhat wide window, be sure to stick around as we bring you the exact release date when we know it.

There should also be some more Final Fantasy-related content below that you may find helpful, as well as other news for the game. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.

