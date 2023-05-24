Image Source: Square Enix

Learn what it takes to win the Dark Throne, and maybe a mount!

The newly released Patch 6.4 of Final Fantasy XIV has included an abundance of new content, including the sixth trial of the Endwalker expansion called The Voidcast Dais. This epic battle sees you square off against none other than the malevolent Golbez himself, and if you’re determined to conquer it you will of course need to know the best strategies to guarantee victory. With that, here is our FFXIV The Voidcast Dais trial (Normal) guide.

How to Prepare For The Voidcast Dais Trial in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you’re not sure how to access this fight, first consult our guide for how to unlock The Voidcast Dais Trial (Normal and Extreme).

Before you queue up for The Voidcast Dais in Duty Finder, you’ll want to make sure that you’re well-prepared for the fight. First off, the level requirements to enter the trial are as follows:

Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90

Item Level Requirement: Minimum of ilvl 615 or higher

Ideally, since it’s a new fight with unfamiliar mechanics, you want to have as high of an ilvl as possible upon entering. It’s pretty easy by now to have at least an ilvl of 620 with augmented Causality Tome gear.

Also make sure to have materia melded into each piece of your gear, as it altogether gives a very significant buff in your most important stats.

Lastly, bring some food items to eat before your team engages battle. This stacks on top of all your gear and materia buffs, so you can go in as strong as possible and make the fight somewhat easier.

These fundamental tips also apply to the Extreme version of The Voidcast Dais, so don’t forget them.

The Voidcast Dais Trial (Normal) Guide in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix

The following guide gives a run-through of Golbez’s attacks in the general order they occur, and how best to counter them and keep up your team’s DPS.

Terrastorm – Golbez summons a giant rock that will create a circle AoE in one of the four corners of the arena it flies to. Move to a safe corner as it goes off.

– Golbez summons a giant rock that will create a circle AoE in one of the four corners of the arena it flies to. Move to a safe corner as it goes off. Crescent Blade – AoE in front of the boss. Get behind him before it goes off.

– AoE in front of the boss. Get behind him before it goes off. Arctic Assault – If you recall the fight with Hades in Shadowbringers, this should be very familiar. Two walls of icicles on either side of Golbez spawn, move to the side with the wall that has its icicles facing away from the group before it goes off.

– If you recall the fight with Hades in Shadowbringers, this should be very familiar. Two walls of icicles on either side of Golbez spawn, move to the side with the wall that has its icicles facing away from the group before it goes off. Void Meteor – A multi-hit tankbuster that drops a few meteors on each tank, with the last being the biggest; tanks bait these to opposite corners to keep rest of the party safe.

– A multi-hit tankbuster that drops a few meteors on each tank, with the last being the biggest; tanks bait these to opposite corners to keep rest of the party safe. Lightning Spark – Baited ground AoEs, keep on the move until they all go off.

– Baited ground AoEs, keep on the move until they all go off. Binding Cold – Raid-wide attack that also inflicts a 10 second bleed; healers keep the party topped off until the debuff wears off.

Phase Transition occurs here with Golbez transforming his sword, prepare for the next set of attacks.

Black Fang – Raid-wide attack that deals multiple hits; healers buff with shields and top off the party throughout.

– Raid-wide attack that deals multiple hits; healers buff with shields and top off the party throughout. Shadow Crescent – Similar to Crescent Blade; will do a massive AoE in front of the boss that cleaves one side of the arena, followed immediately by a large circle AoE underneath him. Quickly prepare for a follow-up mechanic of either a stack marker or spread for individual circle AoEs.

– Similar to Crescent Blade; will do a massive AoE in front of the boss that cleaves one side of the arena, followed immediately by a large circle AoE underneath him. Knockback & Tower Soak – One player will get a massive knockback marker while two giant soak towers spawn on two sides of the arena. One tower will likely have one spire, meaning one person is needed to soak the damage, while the other tower will have 3 spires, meaning three players are needed to soak. Have the player with the knockback marker position at the very edge of the opposite side from the towers, to knock the party back into both in time for the soak.

– One player will get a massive knockback marker while two giant soak towers spawn on two sides of the arena. One tower will likely have one spire, meaning one person is needed to soak the damage, while the other tower will have 3 spires, meaning three players are needed to soak. Double Meteor – Two proximity AoEs will spawn on one side of the arena; run to the opposite side to minimize damage.

– Two proximity AoEs will spawn on one side of the arena; run to the opposite side to minimize damage. Dragon Tethers – As the proximity AoEs are going off, two players will be tethered with dragons that spawn in random spots around the outside of the arena. The tethers will create line AoEs that need to be baited away from the party as much as possible.

– As the proximity AoEs are going off, two players will be tethered with dragons that spawn in random spots around the outside of the arena. The tethers will create line AoEs that need to be baited away from the party as much as possible. Galesphere – Four purple Golbez clones will spawn and float to each side of the arena. Lines of green orbs will appear on each side in a set order, with small gaps to escape to as they go off. Move as a group to dodge them all sequentially.

– Four purple Golbez clones will spawn and float to each side of the arena. Lines of green orbs will appear on each side in a set order, with small gaps to escape to as they go off. Move as a group to dodge them all sequentially. Void Stardust – Large, exaflare-style tracking AoEs that move across the arena. Bigger orange markers on the corners of the arena will spawn first, followed by smaller red markers in the middle. Ignore the red markers entirely and focus on moving to safety in one of the corners just after the orange AoE marker goes off.

– Large, exaflare-style tracking AoEs that move across the arena. Bigger orange markers on the corners of the arena will spawn first, followed by smaller red markers in the middle. Ignore the red markers entirely and focus on moving to safety in one of the corners just after the orange AoE marker goes off. Eventide Fall – Two conal stack markers that spawn simultaneously. Position them on either side of Golbez and do your best to get 4 players in each stack to evenly distribute damage. Heal afterward.

All of the above mechanics will repeat until his health bar is wiped out. Once defeated, you can turn in the “Abyssal Dark” Main Scenario Quest and prepare for the Extreme version of the trial, if you so wish.

That concludes our FFXIV The Voidcast Dais Trial (Normal) Guide. We hope you find this helpful in defeating Golbez, and let us know what you think of the fight compared to the other trials in Endwalker.

Be sure to check out all of our other FFXIV guides, such as All Island Sanctuary Updates in Patch 6.4 of Final Fantasy XIV.

About the author

Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY. More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Related Posts