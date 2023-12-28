FFXIV Heavensturn Event 2023: All Details & Rewards

The holiday season has been in full swing all around Eorzea in Final Fantasy XIV, and while Christmas may have now come and gone, it’s still important to ring in the new year in the biggest and most fantastical way possible with the annual Heavensturn in-game event right around the corner.

With plenty of celebration and an adorable new reward awaiting each and every Warrior of Light, you’ll certainly want to make sure to log in for this special occasion. If you’re wondering what exactly to expect with this New Years-style bonanza, here is our handy little guide to the FFXIV Heavensturn Event 2023, with all details and rewards.

Where to Unlock the FFXIV Heavensturn Event Quest & Rewards

This year’s annual Heavensturn event will kick off promptly on Dec 31, 2023 @ 7AM (PST), as soon as the Starlight Celebration event ends (make sure you don’t miss that one!). As with all seasonal in-game events in Final Fantasy XIV, this one will start with a Level 15 quest in one of the game’s major cities, in this case Limsa Lominsa. So as far as pre-requisites, you literally only need a job/class at a minimum of Level 15, and of course the ability to travel into and around Limsa Lominsa.

According to the details provided so far by FFXIV’s official hub The Lodestone, players will need to go to the Upper Decks area and look for an NPC named Ryu Metsuke. He can be found at (X:11.5, Y:13.9), in the plaza square where events often take place in Limsa Lominsa. He’ll give you a quest called “To Be a Mascot”, which will take you on a little adventure to help celebrate the occasion. Also, given that this year is the 10th Anniversary of FFXIV, it’s an especially memorable one.

Fulfill the quest’s obligations, and you’ll be rewarded with the Ryunosuke minion, which is a chocobo chick adorably dressed in a dragon outfit, to commemorate the new Year of the Dragon. This is an absolute must-have for any player’s minion collection, and we certainly won’t be missing out on this one.

Also, in-game items from previous Heavensturn events are now available on the Mog Station online store, including:

Heavensturn Attire – $5.00 USD

Authentic Heavensturn Crane Banner – $5.00 USD

Alongside those items are the recently added ‘Joyous Leaping’ emote set, the ‘Starlight Steed’ reindeer mount from last year’s Starlight Celebration event, and the ‘Authentic Illuminated Tree’ outdoor furnishing as well.

Be sure to take advantage of the ongoing Mog Station seasonal sale as well, which is discounting a big variety of items from Fantasias (we always need those, admit it), to job boosts and expansion skips for your alt characters, other seasonal furnishings, minions, mounts and more. That sale goes on until Jan 4, 2024 @ 10:59PM (PST), so make sure you don’t miss out.

That concludes our guide to the FFXIV Heavensturn Event 2023, with all details and rewards. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you enjoyed the game this past year, and what you’re looking forward to most in the coming year, especially with Dawntrail around the corner.

