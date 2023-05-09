Everything New in Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5, Explained
The story of the Forgetting continues on.
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Early 2023 Content Roadmap hinted at multiple new entries to the game, from Star Paths to characters. So, now that the Summer season is gradually approaching, fans look forward to the next update to continue their marvelous adventures. Fortunately, Gameloft has provided some insight into the following launch, and we’re here to explain everything new coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Update 5.
Forgotten Lands Update
The mysterious location of the Forgotten Lands has gained some traction since the release of Disney Dreamlight Valley, considering its non-interactive items scattered throughout the area. You’ll find many green-lit flames around this destination that seemingly can’t be put out, despite having a water can. On top of that, players have wondered about the strange pumpkin house within the lands, which shows no signs of life inside.
Luckily, these lingering questions may be answered in Update 5, as Gameloft suggests players to decorate the Forgotten Lands in a recent Twitter post. You can also consider images from the roadmap that depict the pumpkin house in this location, hinting at its long-awaited gameplay in the summertime.
Continuation of the Main Storyline
Although the Pride of the Valley update touched up on a few plotlines in the DDV saga, it didn’t necessarily add anything new to the main narrative. Past missions heavily focused on the magical lore, especially with the big reveal of the Dreamlight Valley’s ruler, yet it hasn’t expanded much since then.
On the other hand, the following update will expand the main campaign, given the roadmap’s tease of revealing “the secrets of the Forgetting.” Will we finally learn the truth about the darkness that surrounds the Valley? Only time will tell if Update 5 will shed light on the arcane lore.
More Characters
It may come as no surprise that more characters will be added in the following update due to the new arrivals from previous launches. However, it isn’t entirely clear which notable Disney individuals will be making their debut in the game. Many have speculated that it will be Wreck-It-Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz since Gameloft has done yet another play on words about an upcoming princess that will “race” her way into the Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s IMDb page has also been updated with new characters, like Beauty and the Beast’s Belle and WALL-E’s EVA. Of course, Belle has already been introduced in the launch trailer and key visuals but has not officially appeared in the game. Update 5’s newest member could also be Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, who has been credited in the voice cast as well.
Umbrellas Galore
Gameloft has recently announced a new umbrella feature for Update 5, allowing you to stay dry during Dreamlight Valley’s gloomy period. Players can expect various designs for this latest tool, with the possibility of adding their own customization based on clothing design gameplay.
Many fans in the comments were happy to hear this news and have voiced suggestions for the update. In particular, some have proposed to include iconic umbrellas from the franchise, while others desire a weather forecast system to warn players about future rainy conditions.
Mannequin Customization
If you’ve been to Scrooge McDuck’s shop, you’ll know all about the outfit displays that allow you to purchase clothing with Star Coins. And now, players can obtain a display of their own with Update 5’s mannequin customization, where they can showcase their stylish costumes. You’ll have an easier time putting on these outfits, as you can instantly place them onto your character by pressing the ‘Interact’ button.
There’s no limit to how many mannequins you can display in your home, so you can design your attire to your heart’s content. Alternatively, players can edit these items at any time whenever they want to change up their style.
That covers everything we know about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Update 5. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the game’s newest traveling feature.
- How To Make Chocolate Chip Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- How To Make the Wedding Cake Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- How To Make Banana Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Collect Em All Attic Mode Guide
- How to Complete the Spring Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley