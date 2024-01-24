Enshrouded is out in early access now, and any info that can give you a head-start is valuable. One crucial crafting component you’ll encounter is Shroud Spores. So, continue reading to learn how to get and use Shroud Spores in Enshrouded.

What Are Shroud Spores in Enshrouded

Shroud Spores are particles of energy that create and give the shroud its corrupting power. They can be used for crafting different utility items in the game and are one of the most valuable materials you will find in the early game.

How to Get Shroud Spores in Enshrouded

The most common way of collecting Shroud Spores in Enshrouded is by looting the corpses of dead shroud monsters. However, shroud critters and other small entities mostly drop other materials, not shroud spores. To get the spores there are two main ways to go about it:

Loot the Shroud Creatures You killed

This is the most efficient method of acquiring Shroud Spores in Enshrouded. Shroud creatures spawn only under the shroud, and you can recognize those areas on the map by the bluish glow that covers them. They respawn when you re-enter the world or after some time passes in-game. Therefore, the best strategy is to devise a route and farm them in order as you go.

Loot Shroud Creature Bodies Spawning on the Ground

Just like animals, shroud monsters can spawn dead on the ground as well. However, these spawns are extremely rare in Enshrouded. I’ve found only two such cases in a couple of hours of traversing under the shroud. It’s also possible that something else killed them. Ultimately, finding living ones and killing them yourself is a much more reliable method.

Where to Use Shroud Spores

Shroud Spores are essential early game crafting components in Enshrouded. They are used to craft the Glider and the Grappling Hook. These two utility items are handy for getting over ravines or climbing towers and derelict ruins. You should save them until you can make both of these items and focus on other crafts only after you get them.

That is everything you need to know about how to get and use Shroud Spores in Enshrouded. Also, scroll a bit down and you will find plenty of more useful guides just like this one. There is also one regarding Enshrouded’s PS5 and Xbox releases.