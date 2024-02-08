Where is the Enshrouded Luminous Growth Location?

Building a beautiful main base is something you decide to do at a couple of points in Enshrouded. There are many materials you can use for that, but one sticks out the most. Here is the best Luminous Growth location in Enshrouded that you should start using right now.

Recommended Videos

Luminous Growth Farm Location in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The best location to farm Luminous Growth in Enshrouded is a cave south of the Revelwood Spire that’s shown on the map above. If you have the spire unlocked, it’s literally a 10-second flight from there.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

You enter it from underneath the plateau where the spire is, close to its southernmost point. If you’re struggling to find the cave entrance, the image above shows exactly what it looks like. There are a lot of Luminous Growths at the mouth of the cave, making it hard to miss.

Enemies Inside the Cave

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

You can farm Luminous Growth at the mouth of the cave, but further in, there is much more. You’ll need a bunch if you want to make the most beautiful base in Enshrouded.

However, there is a group of roaming poison spiders, so I advise you to clear them out first. They are fairly low-level level, so unless you literally ran here from spawn with your level 1 character, you shouldn’t have a problem.

Tips for Farming Luminous Growth in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Pickaxe Upgrade

The most obvious tip is to upgrade your pickaxe. The recent patch adjusted Tin Bar crafting in Enshrouded, so getting a Bronze one isn’t as hard as it used to be. It’ll also help with farming any other mineable resource location, not just the Luminous Growth ones. If you already have one, there are plenty of Iron veins in the Nomad Highlands you can use to get an iron pickaxe.

Stamina Regen Equipment

Next, you should get stamina timeout reduction boots. The best case scenario is to get the Deadeye Boots (level 23 craft from the Hunter), which reduces it by 0.7 seconds. Combine that with the Rebound skill (+50% base stamina regen), and you will regenerate stamina while swinging your pickaxe, allowing you to AFK farm it infinitely.

Mining Skills

Also, get the Miner, Mason, and Quality Gear skills. If you are high-level, then you should have leftover skill points anyway, but even if you are just starting out life skills like this should be your top priority.

That should cover everything you need to find and farm the best location for Luminous Growth in Enshrouded. If this guide was helpful and you want to learn more about the game, check out the related posts we’ve linked below.