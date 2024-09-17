Elder Scrolls Gauntlet Guide: Best Team Comp, Tips for Farming, and More

Sheogorath’s Gauntlet in Elder Scrolls Castles allows you to have your three fiercest subjects against an endless wave of foes for incredible rewards. Here’s an Elder Scrolls Gauntlet Guide that discusses the best team comp, tips for farming, and much more so you can survive and earn legendary loot!

Recommended Videos

Elder Scrolls Sheogorath’s Gauntlet Guide

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

You can only complete two runs of Sheogorath’s Gauntlet per day or three if you have the Emperor’s Pass. Therefore, it’s essential to understand how it works and to use the best team composition for optimal results.

Best Team Comp for the Gauntlet

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Here’s the best Sheogorath’s Gauntlet team comp in Elder Scrolls Castles:

DPS (Daggers)

Tank (Sword and Shield)

Mage (Stave)

One melee DPS, Tank, and Ranged mage is the best team comp I found to complete the most waves in Sheogorath’s Gauntlet in Elder Scrolls Castles. I discovered that the daggers provide the best DPS in the game, even over battle axes, and the Tank’s shield buff is highly OP, and the mage can provide support or DPS depending on which high-level stave you use.

In addition to this team comp, you’ll want to focus on weapons that restore health on damage because your subjects will be able to heal themselves as they defeat waves. These weapons can be buffed even further with the buffs you earn after every boss wave. For example, you can buff the amount of damage your daggers that restore health do, which will restore even more health, allowing you to farm the gauntlet for longer.

Tips for Farming the Gauntlet

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The most important thing you should know about the Gauntlet in Elder Scrolls Castles is that your Dynasty Level dictates the loot you earn by completing waves. With this in mind, it is essential to grind out your Dynasty Level because you can earn legendary loot as early as the wave 25 dragon, meaning you won’t need to spend much time in the gauntlet to start earning crazy good loot.

In addition, you don’t want to waste early gold on upgrading your equipment, especially iron, and instead save it for upgrading your production stations, providing many experience points. Finally, in addition to your Dynasty Level, you’ll want to try to get to quest 150 because you’ll get potent dwarven weapons during the daily quest where the ship sinks.

Now that you’ve used our Elder Scrolls Castles Gauntlet guide about the best team comp and tips for farming, you’ll be able to reach high up on the leaderboard! Check out our Elder Scrolls Castles hub for more guides like How to Remove the Enemy Tag so your subjects all love each other!

