Is Elden Ring Coming to Nintendo Switch? Answered

Many games in recent years have been getting ported over to the Nintendo Switch. With its ease of access and great portability, this has been exciting for many gamers. The question is though, will the extremely popular Elden Ring make the jump?

Can You Get Elden Ring on Nintendo Switch?

We regret to inform you that Elden Ring will most likely not be making an appearance on the Switch. Sorry!

Elden Ring is a graphically intensive game, and even has its difficulties on current gen hardware (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). It’s capped at 30 FPS, even on PC, and has demanding graphical details which the Nintendo Switch would most likely explode trying to replicate (not actually, but it would struggle).

The Switch originally came out in 2017, and is most likely coming towards the end of its cycle soon. Console generations usually span for about seven years. The Switch will be seven years old in March, and will be dethroned sooner rather than later.

Although the OLED version was released in 2021, it only really had the screen upgraded. Meaning that the chipset remained unchanged.

The hardware in the Nintendo Switch was never meant to rival that of PlayStation and Xbox anyway. Given its age, it would be difficult to get a truly enjoyable playing experience out of it where Elden Ring is concerned.

This is, of course, disappointing for Nintendo fans. However, it will play on the likes of the Steam Deck, another handheld device that is compact enough to travel with, just like the Switch.

Whether or not a port comes to a newer Nintendo console down the line remains to be seen; but for the meantime whilst the Switch is still at the top of Nintendo’s roster, you would be waiting with bated breath indefinitely.

