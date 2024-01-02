Nintendo Switch 2 Potential Release Date

Now that the Nintendo Switch has had a successful run over the past years, players have been excitedly waiting for the next phase of the hit platform. We’re here to explain its roadmap by going over the potential release date for the Switch 2.

When Will the Switch 2 Release?

Based on Nintendo’s timeline, the Switch 2 may launch in Fall 2024. To give you a better idea, the Wii initially released in 2006, followed by the Wii U’s debut in 2012. That means there was a six-year gap during those periods, which could hint at the upcoming launch.

Since the Nintendo Switch has been out for roughly six years, we could expect the same result for 2024, with a possibly early release date. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation on the Switch 2’s development, so a later launch seems more likely.

Fans could anticipate an announcement sometime in October, as the NS was initially made public during this time. The Microsoft versus FTC trial also suggested that its hardware will lean toward 8th-generation consoles. On the other hand, it may be able to perform like more advanced systems, such as Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

In recent news, a leak has indicated a Bayonetta Trilogy release for the Switch 2, teasing a backward compatibility function. But, of course, Nintendo fans can take these rumors with a grain of salt, as things could change in the future. We do at least know the 2024 game lineup for the current Nintendo Switch, including Princess Peach: Showtime!, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Although we don’t have an official release date for the Switch 2, we’ll keep you updated once more information arrives. While you wait, you can check out our dream picks for Nintendo Switch 2 games or explore any of the relevant links below.