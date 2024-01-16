Elden Ring’s multiplayer is notably more expansive than FromSoftware’s previous titles, like Dark Souls. Most of the map can be explored with you and a buddy, though it has its limitations. That does bring up a question: Is Elden Ring crossplay? Well, that too has its limits.

Is Elden Ring Crossplay? Answered

Sadly, Elden Ring doesn’t support crossplay between opposing consoles and PC. That means if your friend is playing on Xbox Series X and you’re on PC, or Xbox and PlayStation, you won’t be able to go adventuring together.

To be honest, crossplay between different console manufacturers isn’t exactly guaranteed these days, so the fact that it’s not supported by Elden Ring is pretty much par for the course.

Additionally, crossplay with PC does have its complications. PC players have far easier access to cheat codes, cheat engines, and mods.

Does Elden Ring Support Cross-Gen Play?

With that said, there is a small caveat. While opposing consoles and PC can’t play with one another, you can play Elden Ring across generations. For example, if you’re still playing Elden Ring on PS4, but your buddy has a PS5, that’s totally okay. This also applies to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

On that note, you’ll still be able to play with your buddy even if they’re playing the next-gen upgraded version of Elden Ring, too. To get started, you can check out our guide on how to play online multiplayer with friends!

But that's about everything you need to know about whether Elden Ring is crossplay compatible.

