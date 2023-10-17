Elden Ring Trainer: All Elden Ring Cheats & Trainers

Having access to cheats can be a lot of fun, even for a game like Elden Ring. Sometimes you want to break the game or entertain yourself in ways that weren’t necessarily intended. While Elden Ring doesn’t have cheat codes, there are programs called “trainers” that serve the same function, so we’ve gathered a few that you can trust!

ImAxel0’s Elden Menu Game Trainer

Image Source: NexusMods via ImAxel0

If you’re looking for something lighter, I recommend ImAxel0’s Elden Menu Game Trainer, especially if you need a good laugh. It isn’t concerned with spawning items, but rather toggling really neat effects like game speed, FOV, removing limitations (stamina, magic, weight, health), infinite runes and, according to the author:

Alter FPS limit

Alter player stats and level

Change body proportions

Change Run amount

Fast respawn

Freeze enmies

Full access to Twin Maiden Husk shop

Invincibility

Magic slot editor

Map in combat

No stone requirements

One-hit kill

Pause the game

Remove stat requirements

Revive/Kill bosses and NPCs

Rune multiplier

Show every building on map

Show every Grace

Teleport to locations

Toggle enemy aggression (they won’t attack)

Unlimited consumables (including arrows)

Unlock every map

Unlock every whetblade

Walk on air

You can get a lot of use out of it if, say, you create Elden Ring content. For example, you can toggle an effect that turns you “invisible” to other enemies, meaning they won’t attack you. It’s super helpful for investigating areas without going through the trouble clearing out camps.

Hexinton’s Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table

Image Source: NexusMods via TeamHexinton

Compared to other cheat engines and trainers for Elden Ring, Hexinton’s Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table is like being given a toy box. It doesn’t just let you alter stats and spawn items, but you can alter the game itself in hilarious and fantastical ways, like editing scripts, items, and even make your own magic. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as you’ll always be able to:

Character Data

Display Target´s Status

Edit Attacks/Bullets

Edit NPCs and Spirit Summons (Summon Bosses as Summons, make your own summons)

Edit stats and levels

Edit Weapons, armor, and effects

Force TP

FreeCam

ItemGib/GigaGib add all/specific Items

Make your own magic

NoClip

NPC Manager

ParamPatcher

StatMultiplier

Teleport

Unlock every gesture

WorldFlags

In other words, you’re essentially playing god and the Lands Between is your playground. The interface is also pretty user-friendly, and Hexinton has made a really easy guide for getting the cheat engine table installed. Lastly, the Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table is available on NexusMods and is very safe to download.

There you have it, folks: all of the safest and most useful Elden Ring cheat trainers you can get your hands on. I recommend Hexinton’s Cheat Engine Table if you want to test out builds, whereas ImAxel0’s game trainer is best for those who want a simple, yet sophicated game trainer. Both are great and are available on NexusMods!