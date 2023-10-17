Elden Ring Trainer: All Elden Ring Cheats & Trainers

Having access to cheats can be a lot of fun, even for a game like Elden Ring. Sometimes you want to break the game or entertain yourself in ways that weren’t necessarily intended. While Elden Ring doesn’t have cheat codes, there are programs called “trainers” that serve the same function, so we’ve gathered a few that you can trust!
ImAxel0’s Elden Menu Game Trainer
If you’re looking for something lighter, I recommend ImAxel0’s Elden Menu Game Trainer, especially if you need a good laugh. It isn’t concerned with spawning items, but rather toggling really neat effects like game speed, FOV, removing limitations (stamina, magic, weight, health), infinite runes and, according to the author:
- Alter FPS limit
- Alter player stats and level
- Change body proportions
- Change Run amount
- Fast respawn
- Freeze enmies
- Full access to Twin Maiden Husk shop
- Invincibility
- Magic slot editor
- Map in combat
- No stone requirements
- One-hit kill
- Pause the game
- Remove stat requirements
- Revive/Kill bosses and NPCs
- Rune multiplier
- Show every building on map
- Show every Grace
- Teleport to locations
- Toggle enemy aggression (they won’t attack)
- Unlimited consumables (including arrows)
- Unlock every map
- Unlock every whetblade
- Walk on air
You can get a lot of use out of it if, say, you create Elden Ring content. For example, you can toggle an effect that turns you “invisible” to other enemies, meaning they won’t attack you. It’s super helpful for investigating areas without going through the trouble clearing out camps.
Hexinton’s Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table
Compared to other cheat engines and trainers for Elden Ring, Hexinton’s Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table is like being given a toy box. It doesn’t just let you alter stats and spawn items, but you can alter the game itself in hilarious and fantastical ways, like editing scripts, items, and even make your own magic. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as you’ll always be able to:
- Character Data
- Display Target´s Status
- Edit Attacks/Bullets
- Edit NPCs and Spirit Summons (Summon Bosses as Summons, make your own summons)
- Edit stats and levels
- Edit Weapons, armor, and effects
- Force TP
- FreeCam
- ItemGib/GigaGib add all/specific Items
- Make your own magic
- NoClip
- NPC Manager
- ParamPatcher
- StatMultiplier
- Teleport
- Unlock every gesture
- WorldFlags
In other words, you’re essentially playing god and the Lands Between is your playground. The interface is also pretty user-friendly, and Hexinton has made a really easy guide for getting the cheat engine table installed. Lastly, the Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table is available on NexusMods and is very safe to download.
There you have it, folks: all of the safest and most useful Elden Ring cheat trainers you can get your hands on. I recommend Hexinton’s Cheat Engine Table if you want to test out builds, whereas ImAxel0’s game trainer is best for those who want a simple, yet sophicated game trainer. Both are great and are available on NexusMods!