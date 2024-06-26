Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Carian Sovereignty Location

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is an extremely challenging DLC, but the tools you can find in the world are equally powerful and can even be considered too op. One such ability is the Carian Sovereignty Ash of War which is extremely powerful and deals a ton of damage. Let’s learn how Carian Sovereignty works and how to find it in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

What Is Carian Sovereignty in Elden Ring?

The Carian Sovereignty Ash of War requires 30 FP for the initial cast and 12 FP for subsequent inputs and it’s essentially a magical sword attack. This Ash of War can be charged and it increases the damage of both strikes with a full charge. Infusing this Ash of War into Greatswords grants increased poise during the skill animation. The damage scales with your INT stat, weapon upgrade level, and infusion affinity, with INT giving the highest damage scaling.

When fully charged, the skill summons a giant blue magic greatsword that you slam into the ground with a powerful vertical slash that causes a shockwave and then spin around for a follow-up wide horizontal slash which also deals a ton of damage.

Carian Sovereignty Location

You can find the Carian Sovereignty Ash of War as a Teardrop Scarab drop inside a cave located to the southwest of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. The cave in question has a bunch of Glintslab Fireflies lying on the ground. The location is marked on the map below.

screenshot via Twinfinite

To get to this cave, you can use either the Cathedral of Manyr Metis Site of Grace or the Chruch District High Road Site of Grace. To get to these locations, you must go through Moorth Ruins and Bonny Village. Once you’re at either of these sites of Grace, just follow the cliffside to the right side (facing towards the church) on the path with multiple wolf enemies. At the end of this path, you will see a cave to your left.

Once you’re at the cave, look towards the ceiling and you’ll see the Teardrop Scarab. Now you must use any form of ranged attack to kill it and it will drop the Carian Sovereignty Ash of War.

